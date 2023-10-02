Muslim-owned 'beef loaded' fries shop sells 'shabu-shabu style' meat atop potatoes

Malay social media influencer Ikah Jamil, 33, who also owns coney hotdog-style brand Kream (which operates mostly as kiosks in pasar malams), has opened a brick-and-mortar shop for her beef loaded fries joint, Frités. The fries here refer to “Amsterdam-inspired” chunky potatoes loaded with cheese, truffle, mentaiko or creamy onion sauce - and here’s the kicker, whole beef slices. The Muslim-owned takeaway eatery opened at Arab Street on 8 September, but soft-launched at several bazaars since July.

Some fans may know Ikah through her social media - the mini influencer has over 38K followers on Instagram and 12.5K on TikTok - she previously acted in Suria drama Anak Metropolitan and participated in Indonesian singing competition D’Academy Asia 2. She tells 8days.sg that she was 14 years old when she used to help her parents at their food stall at the Ramadan Bazaar, where they sold street food like Ramly burgers and dendeng (Indonesian-style barbecued meat).

She set up her own F&B biz as “being an entrepreneur has always been [her] dream”. She co-owns Frités and Kream with her husband.

“Amsterdam-style” loaded fries, $10

Ikah tells 8days.sg that “Frités is inspired by Amsterdam’s [loaded] fries” but with “marinated and slow-cooked premium beef” that’s “similar to shabu-shabu” (though she declined to reveal exactly which beef cut is used). Currently, the cheerful takeaway shop sells $10 beef loaded fries drizzled in four sauces: truffle, mentaiko, creamy onion and cheese.