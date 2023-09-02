'My baby's asleep, yet I'm scrolling through my phone': Derrick Hoh singing about revenge bedtime procrastination is so relatable
Not going to sleep even when we are dead tired is something we are all guilty of.
Singaporean singer Derrick Hoh has his hands full caring for his one-year-old baby Nori, but that doesn’t mean that he’s letting his singing chops go to waste.
The 37-year-old, who’s been posting lo-fi remixes of nursery rhymes online, recently shared this ‘cover’ of JJ Lin’s 2011 song, ‘Never Learned’ with new lyrics that are mad relatable to all of us, regardless of whether you’re a new parent or not.
To sleep, or not to sleep.
The short 48-second video sees Derrick crooning an acoustic version of JJ’s song, with new lyrics penned by himself.
Only, instead of wistfully musing about getting hurt by loving too much, Derrick’s singing about his toxic relationship with revenge bedtime procrastination.
Basically, revenge bedtime procrastination is when one decides to delay sleep at night, in favour of leisure activities like catching up on social media or your favourite shows.
And so, Derrick illustrates this phenomenon perfectly, with lyrics like “always lacking sleep, but who else can I blame”, as well as “[My] baby’s asleep, yet I’m scrolling through my phone in the wee hours of the night”.
Yep, revenge bedtime procrastination sure is addictive.
He's balancing daddy duties with singing.
Here’s the full translation of Derrick’s cover, which you can check out below.
“Always lacking sleep
But who else can I blame
[My] baby’s asleep, yet I’m
Scrolling through my phone in the wee hours of the night
Reading comments
Grumbling that I lack sleep
A sin created by myself
Who’s to blame
I should hold myself in check
A little more”
Photos: Derrick Hoh/Instagram
Related topicsDerrick Hoh JJ Lin
Read more of the latest in