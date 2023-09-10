"My daughter is more creative than me": Andy Lau shows 11-year-old daughter's paintings in exhibition

Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau, 61, recently had his first art exhibition, 1/X Andy Lau X Art Exhibition.

The exhibition housed paintings, digital art pieces, calligraphy works and even a three-metre tall sculpture of Andy’s character in the 2003 Hong Kong action film, Running On Karma, all of which allowed visitors glimpse a different side of the Heavenly King.

The most talked-about section was the corner dedicated to Andy and his daughter, 11-year-old Hanna.



Though he is famously protective of the privacy of Hanna and his wife, Malaysian former model Carol Chu, 57, Andy’s not shy when it comes to sharing Hanna’s art.

Andy amplified.

Earlier in 2020, Andy revealed he’s been taking art classes with Hanna, and even shared a 20-minute video going through a couple of paintings that they worked on together.

In interviews, Andy beamed that the section containing their paintings is named Honey 'cos he and his daughter are inseparable, you know, sticky like honey.

Sharing more about their landscape paintings, Andy revealed: “When we started, her school wanted [the students] to work on lots and lots of artistic works. If she drew a mountain, I’d draw a mountain, I was merely joining her for the ride. There might be some differing ideas [when it comes to painting], but what’s strange was that we never had any conflicts”.

He (literally) had a hand in all the works on exhibit.

He went on to add that he believes art is a “two-way street”, and that he and Hanna influence and inspire each other, which allowed him to “learn childlike innocence” from her.

Finally, in an interview with Hong Kong media, Andy said that those who work in the art industry have remarked that Hanna is a better artist.

“I’ve been told by [these]professionals that I have to think outside the box ‘cos my daughter is more creative than me,” he said.

Photos: andyox/Instagram, andylau.artexpo/Instagram