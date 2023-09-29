“My doctor says I can't return to acting...unless I play a stroke victim”: ex-Mediacorp actor Nick Shen on getting shingles and then Bell’s Palsy

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

When 8days.sg got on the phone to chat with ex-Mediacorp actor Nick Shen, the 47-year-old sounded hoarse which he apologises for. Who can blame him?

In the past three months, the Star Search 1999 finalist (he won the Singapore leg of the competition), took a leave of absence from work and has been privately battling shingles, a viral infection from the same family as chickenpox.

On Sept 22, he opened up about his sickness on Instagram, detailing the struggles and pain he went through. "The pain is beyond description. It's compelled me to pause my work, cancel events, and withdraw from public appearances," he wrote.

Nick also emphasised that his post is not meant to dispense medical advice but to share his experience, create awareness and that there is vaccine worth considering.

Last appearing on our screens in Titoudao: Inspired by a True Wayang Star, the professional opera singer tells us he was a little hesitant in sharing his current predicament on Instagram.



“Initially, I didn’t want to post any of the pictures or videos as they were simply meant to track my recovery. It felt that I was being disfigured while going through a pain that no words can describe,” he explains.

At the time of this interview, Nick had just finished a five-day stay at Farrer Park Hospital. When we ask how he's feeling, his first thought goes to work.

“Thankfully, I managed to complete projects with the Singapore Tourism Board and MOA Digital Media before I started focusing on my recovery and currently living off my savings,” he shares.

For those not in the know, Nick also recently discovered he had Bell’s palsy, a neurological disorder that causes paralysis on one side of the face.

“I haven’t shared this with anyone, but the shingles rash had spread to my face and there was a real danger that the bacteria could affect the nerves,” he says.

Shingles and Bell’s palsy back-to-back?

8DAYS.SG: What is the most important thing you would like people to know about shingles?

Nick Shen: Anyone can get it and that there is a vaccine for it which I feel no one knows about. I will still be getting the vaccine once I recover as I don’t ever want to go through having shingles again. Yes, you can get it multiple times and I personally know friends who have.

In your own words, how does one prevent getting shingles and is there any way one can prepare for it?

Other than getting the vaccine, I would say not to burden yourself with excessive stress and focus on staying happy and maintaining a healthy diet. Exercising regularly will also help in keeping your immune system strong against the infection.

What was the hardest part of the past three months?

I couldn’t work or fulfill my current engagements and had to find replacements for my Chinese opera gigs. Other than missing my birthday, I had to skip performing during the recent Hungry Ghost Festival which was always a big thing for me.

Honestly, I am still extremely worried that all this will permanently impact my career as an actor and host and if I will be able to perform again.

You were quite private about your battle with shingles. Other than your family, did you reach out to anyone else?

Not really. I never liked my family and friends to be worried about me. In fact, I only informed my brother about having Bell’s palsey after I was discharged from hospital. However, I did share with Liow Yin Yin [Ed: She won Star Search in 2001) about my condition as she was planning to come back to Singapore for a short holiday.

When she first heard about it, she would constantly message to check in on me and even wanted to bring back herbs and medicine from the US to aid in my recovery.

You wrote on Instagram that you sought out more than 10 medical opinions when you first discovered you had shingles?

I was desperate! (Laughs) I wanted to recover as quickly as possible and the places I went to kept referring me to other places.

How desperate were you?

The most daring thing would have to be visiting a TCM clinic to undergo a “snake-catching” procedure. [Ed: Shingles is described as a "creeping snake' by the Chinese.] The physician used a fiery stick to burn 15 points on my chest and back and it had me shouting out in pain throughout.

Was there any time that you were worried that you might die or never recover?

Considering my experience is quite severe and coupled with Bell’s palsy where 30 per cent of patients never recover, I am very worried that I will fall into that percentage. In fact, there is a doctor whom I won’t name, but knew that I was an actor. The doctor said that I can't return to acting any time soon unless I play a stroke victim. I was quite affected by that.

Nick sent 8days.sg this video below on Sept 28 describing his experience with Bell's palsy while seeking treatment at a hospital.

