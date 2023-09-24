Logo
Myolie Wu, 43, praised for being a natural beauty after husband shares pics of her without make-up on
Admiring Myolie from the POV of her husband.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
Myolie Wu, 43, recently attended a work event in Shanghai, and was accompanied by her husband, businessman Philip Lee, 47.

Myolie and Philip have three sons, Brendan, six, Ryan, four, and Liam, two.

It was not all work and no play for the couple who took the opportunity to go out on dates while in China. 

Thanks to Philip, their fans got to see what the happy couple got up to, including enjoying crab noodles at a restaurant.

Sharing pics of their meal, Philip wrote: “Slave husband. Although I must admit she deserves it after walking 15k sweating steps with me around the Bund, then taking me to this incredible crab noodle spot and not even eating herself (she said she’s on diet not my fault). I haven’t been here for a long time and now it’s so vibrant, full of people and beautifully lit buildings. Shanghai is a special place indeed.”

Here's Philip looking super pleased with his crab noodles

Many were quick to notice that Myolie didn't have a lick of make-up on in all of Philip’s pics.

Although some pointed out that Myolie looked “older” when she's bare faced, she was mostly met with compliments.

Netizens praised her “natural” beauty, with many saying that she “looks better her peers".

She's looking great Philip with their kids, Brendan, Ryan, and Liam
Photos: Philip Lee/ Instagram

