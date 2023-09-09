Nana, the gorgeous Korean star of Netflix’s Mask Girl, can speak Mandarin

Japanese heartthrob and star of One Piece Mackenyu isn't the only Netflix hottie we've been crazy about.

Meet the star of Netflix's K-thriller Mask Girl, Korean actress Im Jin-ah, 31, who is better known by her stage name Nana.

Mask Girl is about an OL with low self-esteem, especially about her appearance. At night, though, she lives a double life as a popular masked cam girl. The drama takes a turn for the dark quick and Nana plays the titular character (spoiler alert!) post-extensive plastic surgery.

Needless to say, Mask Girl's looks are now the least of her worries — we mean, just look at Nana, right? — though she now has far bigger problems that we shall not spoil here.

Nana as Mask Girl in um, Mask Girl



But enough of Mask Girl, here are some things you should know about the unbelievably gorgeous Nana.

1. She was a member of popular K-pop girl group After School

Nana was part of K-pop girl group After School. That's her at the top right of the photo

After School debuted in January 2019, and Nana joined the group in November that same year.

They have a number of hit songs, including ‘Bang!’, ‘Shampoo’, and ‘Flashback’, and are known for unique stage performances which show the members tap dance, play the drums, and pole dance.

Nana is also part of After School’s sub-unit, Orange Caramel, along with members Raina and Lizzy.

After School has been inactive as a group since 2015, and one of the members confirmed that they unofficially disbanded in 2019.

2. She’s recognised as one of the most beautiful stars in Korea

Gorgeous

Nana ranked first on TC Candler’s “100 Most Beautiful Faces” list in 2014 and 2015. She was also ranked amongst the Top 10 in the same list from 2016 to 2019.

She has been accused of having work done to her face though. Korean netizens once compared photos from before she entered showbiz, with some asserting that she had a nose job and double-eyelid surgery.

3. She was rumoured to be dating actor Hong Jonghyun

Nana before showbiz (left) and nowNana and Hong Jonghyun

In early 2015, there were reports that Nana and Jonghyun became a couple after co-hosting Style Log in 2014.

They were seen out on dates, and were spotted spending Christmas together at an amusement park.

However, during that time, Jonghyun was on the reality show We Got Married, where he was paired up with another female idol in a ‘make-belief marriage’.



The show is scripted in a way to make fans believe that the stars may truly have feelings for each other, hence many weren’t pleased to hear that Jonghyun was dating someone in real life.

Both Jonghyun and Nana denied being in a relationship, with the Jonghyun saying that they are just “good friends”.

4. Nana can speak basic Mandarin

A hardworking queen

In 2014, Nana appeared in Chinese fashion competition Muse Dress, where she impressed her co-stars and the judges with Mandarin phrases throughout the show.

Believe it or not, she made her acting debut in China. In 2015, she starred alongside Zheng Shuang and Jing Boran in Chinese drama Love Weaves Through a Millennium. That same year, she also appeared in Chinese rom com Go Lala Go 2.

It was only in 2016 did Nana get her first acting role in Korea, playing a supporting character in The Good Wife. She went on to win Best Rookie Actress at the Asia Artist Awards.