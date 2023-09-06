Naomi Neo started going to therapy for her kids

Naomi went on to share that ‘cos of her trust issues, she has trouble confiding in other people. As a result, she used to rely solely on her partners.

“[But] by relying on one person, it puts a lot of pressure on that person as well. And that’s something that I only learnt about maybe in the last couple of months,” she said.



Naomi is married to 30-year-old businessman Han. The couple has two kids together — a son Kyzo, five, and a daughter, Zyla Rey, two.

She eventually realised this was wrong after an incident with her kids.

Naomi with her husband and their two kids.

“I feel that it started to become a bit unhealthy, the way that I was really trying to transfer all that energy onto my kids. I started having these kind of expectations as well, for them to be there for me,” she said.

“Why am I expecting my child, who was only four back then, to be emotionally ready for me? He’s not even at the age where he’s capable of doing that. So why am I expecting him to understand my emotions? I should stop acting like that. So that was when I realised that there was a problem with myself, and that I really had to go out and meet people again, and connect with people,” Naomi continued.

Naomi added that she feels like the biggest step forward she took this year was to finally commit to going for therapy, after years of contemplation.

“That was when I realised that this is something that I really need to work on, and it’s not something that I can do on my own,” she said, adding: “The motivation behind that is actually my children. If I’m not mentally well, I really can’t be there for them. I can’t be their support when they need me to.”

Photos: Naomi Neo/Instagram, R U OKAY?/YouTube