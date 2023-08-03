National Day party essentials you need, whether you're staying in for a home gathering or heading outdoors to paint the town red and white

Looking to celebrate Singapore's National Day in style? Whether you're planning an indoor house party or an outdoor gathering to spot fireworks, we've got just the right things to spruce up your festivities with a touch of local flavour. From delightful scents to fun local games and unique decor, here’s what to buy to add that oomph factor to your National Day celebrations.

Party essentials for National Day home gatherings

Brass Lion Singapore Dry Gin

Toast to National Day with a uniquely Singaporean gin. The Brass Lion Singapore Dry Gin features local flavours like torch ginger flower and lemongrass, adding a delicious twist to your cocktails this National Day.

Brass Lion Singapore Dry Gin ($97.52). Buy it at Amazon

Decorative paper garland

Add a festive touch to your National Day home party with this charming red and white paper garland. Made of high-quality craft paper, it's a simple yet effective way to brighten up your space.

Red and White Paper Garland ($20.25). Buy it at Amazon

Striped disposable dinnerware set

Whether you’re heading out for a picnic or holding a barbeque, elevate your photos of your party table setting with this classic red and white striped dinnerware set. Made of environmentally friendly and sturdy materials, it's perfect for any theme party and will impress your guests with its timeless design.

Striped dinnerware set ($32.34). Buy it at Amazon

Pandan candle

If you’re having guests over on National Day, you’ll want your home to smell great. Why not embrace the sweet, grassy scent of pandan, a beloved ingredient in many local dishes. The limited edition Pandan candle from Hush — launched specially for National Day and available only until Aug 31 — captures the essence of home, with hints of zesty lemongrass. Hand-poured and made in Singapore, this candle is a must-have for setting the perfect ambience.

Pandan candle ($20), available at Hushcandle.com.

Coconutty Room Spray

Or you could inject vacay vibes in the air, literally, and teleport yourselves to the beach with the Coconutty Room Spray. Infused with sandalwood, cedar, tonka bean, and coconut, this room spray will create a relaxing and holiday-like atmosphere wherever you are.

Coconutty Room Spray ($25.70), available at LynkArtisan.com.

Food-themed cushions

Hug your favourite local treats with these adorable food-inspired cushions. From pineapple tarts to bubble tea, these soft and cuddly cushions are sure to be a hit among guests, and they make for great photo props too.

Food-themed cushions ($29.90-$35.90). Available at Shopee

Heading outdoors on Aug 9? You'll need these.

Picnic basket set

Make your outdoor gathering even more special with The Catalina Picnic Basket for two. Complete with porcelain plates, ceramic mugs, and cutlery, it's perfect for enjoying a delightful picnic meal with loved ones.

Picnic basket set ($99.12). Buy it at Amazon

Foldable wagon for kids

Heading out to catch the fireworks on National Day? Keep the little ones entertained with the Radio Flyer All-Terrain 3-in-1 EZ Folding Wagon. This versatile wagon offers multiple modes for riding, hauling, and seating, making it a fun and practical addition to any outdoor gathering. Also handy to transport all your picnic essentials on the go.

Radio Flyer All-Terrain 3-in-1 EZ Folding Wagon ($271.73). Buy it at Amazon

Our Second Nature Water-Resistant Mat

Enjoy a picnic in style with this water-resistant, reversible mat from local lifestyle label Our Second Nature. Designed with families in mind, it's easy to clean and comes with a matching drawstring bag for convenient transport. Plus, it doubles up as a wearable blanket for those chilly days.

Pebble Water-resistant Mat ($59), available at oursecondnature.com.

Starbucks + The Intan Purple Tumbler 16oz

Sip your favourite beverage in style with this special Starbucks x The Intan collection. Inspired by Peranakan shophouses, this tumbler adds a pop of colour to your coffee runs and celebrates our unique culture.

Starbucks + The Intan Purple Tumbler 16oz ($29.90). Available at Shopee

What's a National Day party without games with a local twist?

Monopoly Singapore Edition

Monopoly, but make it local lah. Challenge your friends and family to a friendly game of Monopoly with the Singapore Edition as you traverse through familiar roads and landmarks on the board. Featuring iconic local tokens, it's a fantastic way to bond and create lasting memories.

Monopoly Singapore Edition ($36.80). Buy it at Amazon

Hawker Wars Card Game

Celebrate Singapore's vibrant hawker culture with this fun and interactive card game. Compete to cook iconic hawker dishes and have a blast with friends and family.

Hawker Wars Card Game ($19.70). Buy it at Amazon