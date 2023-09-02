Netizen jokes about seeing 'Queen of Horror' Law Lan, 90, on the bus during Hungry Ghost Month; gets told off by Internet

Hong Kong actress Law Lan, 90, is affectionally referred to as the “Queen of Horror” of Asian cinema because of the many horror flicks she starred in throughout her decades in showbiz.

The actress is known for playing “scary old woman” roles in movies like the Troublesome Night series, 13 July, and Bullets Over Summer.

Though she’s known for her spine-chilling on-screen appearances, one netizen took things a step too far in a recent post.

Wonder why the netizen didn't ask for permission to snap a pic of Law Lan.

Said netizen managed to spot Law Lan on a bus recently and they shared a picture they sneakily snapped.

In the picture, Law Lan had a mask on while seated on the bus.

“Ran into Law Lan jie by chance. Today’s July 14th, and I coincidentally met Law Lan jie on the bus, that’s so appropriate. And she’s really so low-key and easy-going too. She looked really good, and it doesn’t seem like she’s in her 90s,” the netizen wrote.

While the netizen seemed to mean no harm with their post, others took offence at how they used the words “so appropriate” to describe the chance meeting with Law Lan.

She's the undisputed queen of horror.

Some chastised the original poster for not showing respect to Law Lan, while others wrote that even though the actress has starred in multiple horror flicks, it’s not right to mention that it’s “so appropriate” to meet the actress during the Hungry Ghost Month.

But hey, what if the netizen was referring to Law Lan’s 1997 film, 13 July instead?

In any case, there was one thing that netizens were united about — how good Law Lan looks at 90.

Law Lan is still active when it comes to work and her last TVB drama was Speakers of Law, which was released in April this year.

We stan.

Photos: Sinchew Daily