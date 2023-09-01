Netizens shortlist their 'most handsome mixed-race male stars'... No. 1 is a surprise

Here’s some eye candy for you.

A number of netizens recently cobbled together a list of “the most handsome mixed-race male stars”.

There were the usual suspects like Hong Kong’s resident bad boy Edison Chen, who is part Portugese, as well as the ever-popular half-Japanese, half Taiwanese Takeshi Kaneshiro.

There were also a couple of more unorthodox inclusions, like the late Macau casino king Stanley Ho, who is of Chinese, Dutch-Jewish and English heritage.

But surprisingly, it was this former actor, who all but disappeared from the spotlight in 2007, who topped the list.

Hot damn.

Meet American actor John Lone, who captivated audiences across the world in the ‘80s. John, now 70, was raised in an orphanage in Hong Kong. He later trained in Peking opera after he was adopted by a Shanghainese family when he was seven.

He moved to Los Angeles after accepting a sponsorship by an American family, and slowly broke into the showbiz scene there.

His first big break came in 1984, when he starred in the film Iceman. His most famous role was of course as the Emperor Puyi in the Oscar winning The Last Emperor in 1987.

Those cheekbones.

He shifted his focus to the Chinese market in the early noughties, but disappeared from the spotlight just seven years later, after starring alongside Jet Li and Jason Statham in the 2007 Hollywood thriller War.

Do you agree with the rankings? Or would one of the other shortlisted stars (more on them below) be more suited for the top spot? Scroll on for more.

Edison Chen.

Yes, Edison Chen is mixed-race. The 42-year-old is one-eighth Portuguese.

Takeshi Kaneshiro.

Of course, we can’t leave out Takeshi Kaneshiro, 49, in a list like this. The Japanese-Taiwanese actor (his mum is from Taiwan, while his dad is from Japan), is still oh-so-hot, and if you ask us, still very much in his prime.

Anthony Wong.

Lauded 61-year-old Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong's mum is Chinese, while his dad is English. And yes, he was quite the looker when he first entered showbiz. In 2018, Anthony managed to reunite with his long-lost half brothers in England after a long search.

Stanley Ho.

Now this is a surprising inclusion. Netizens reasoned that the late Stanley, who is of Chinese, Dutch-Jewish and English ancestry, has appeared in so many televised charity programmes that he’s practically a celebrity.

Oh, and he was the emcee for the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1985 too.

Jeffrey Ngai.

Netizens have dubbed Jeffrey Ngai, 25, as a new-generation male star to look out for.



The singer-actor, who is said to have both Indonesian and Dutch ancestry, has been praised for his looks that “rival that of Edison’s during his heyday”.

Michael Wong.

Michael Wong’s mixed too. The Chinese-American actor’s mum is of Dutch and French descent. And it goes without saying that the 58-year-old silver fox is more than deserving of a spot on this list, right?

Photos: HK01, Jeffrey Ngai/Instagram, Michael Wong/Instagram