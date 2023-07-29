New details on Cecilia Cheung's lawsuit revealed; ex-manager sues her for S$2.2 million for allegedly breaching contract

In 2020, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung was sued by her former agency Asia Entertainment Group (AEG) Limited as well as ex-manager Yu Yuk Hing.

At that time, Yuk Hing claimed that the 43-year-old actress agreed to participate in four movies from 2011 to 2019, but had failed to do so despite being paid in advance.

As a result, Yuk Hing and AEG are asking Cecilia to pay HK$12.76mil (S$2.2mil) in compensation for their lost earnings and damages.

Yesterday (Jul 27), the Hong Kong High Court held a Case Management Conference to discuss the lawsuit.

According to Hong Kong media Oriental Daily News, there were more than 500 documents involved in the case and both the defendant (Cecilia) and plaintiff (Yuk Hing and AEG) had called two witnesses to support their case during the conference.

The trial period is estimated to take eight days, and both defendant and plaintiff have been ordered to confirm a trial date as well as undergo a pretrial review within 42 days.

But what happened exactly?

In 2011, Yuk Hing allegedly signed an exclusive eight year global management contract with Cecilia.

Yuk Hing also claimed to have given the actress HK$40mil (S$7.13mil) in advance payments and arranged for her to act in four movies.

Yuk Hing then signed an additional contract with Cecilia in May 2012 to shoot two more movies, for which she would be paid HK$20mil (S$3.57mil). Cecilia also allegedly received a HK$2.76mil (S$490K) paycheck from Yuk Hing after the contract was signed.

Later, in 2014, Cecilia signed a supplementary contract with AEG to overwrite the management contract she had with Yuk Hing previously.

However, Yuk Hing and AEG allege that Cecilia had failed to fulfil her obligations under the contract as she did not appear in the films as agreed.

As a result, Yuk Hing is now asking Cecilia to return the HK$2.76mil (S$490K) he paid her while AEG is seeking the return of HK$10mil (S$1.7mil) in compensation for breach of contract.

Photos: Cecilia Cheung