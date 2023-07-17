Nicholas Tse, 42, spotted with 16-year-old son in Melbourne; said to look more like siblings

Over the weekend, several lucky fans ran into Hong Kong star Nicholas Tse, 42, on the streets of Melbourne.

Not only did they manage to snag pics with Nic, they also caught glimpses of his 16-year-old son Lucas.



The teenager is his son with ex-wife Cecilia Cheung. There was no mention of younger son Quintus, 13.

Nic, who is fiercely private about his personal life, rarely talks about or shares photos of his sons, so you can imagine how thrilled netizens were to see them together.



The last time they were photographed together was about 10 years ago.

According to one fan, Nic was on a ski trip with Lucas.

The friendly star happily obliged to photo requests, while Lucas waited patiently at the side.

Lucas, who is seen here in a black hoodie, is fast catching up to Nic (with the backpack) in height

Another netizen shared that Nic was “really handsome in person” and that Lucas, dressed in a black hoodie and with a head of curly hair, looks just like his dad when he was younger.

He added that Lucas is almost as tall as 1.75m-tall Nic now and that they look like siblings.

They really look alike from the side

Both Nic and Ceci have said previously that they hope their sons would choose careers they are interested in and are not against them joining showbiz.

The couple split in 2011 after five years of marriage. Their sons have grown up mostly under Ceci’s care while Nic, who is based mostly in China, would visit them once in a while.

Photos: Nicholas Tse/Weibo, Xiaohongshu