Nick Cheung, 58, dresses casually while out shopping; called both 'warm and humble' and a 'homeless man'

Early this week, a lucky netizen ran into Nick Cheung, 58, while shopping at a mall in Hong Kong.

Even though the actor, whose hair is dyed grey for a role, was wearing a mask and dressed in casual clothing, he was still recognised by the netizen.

She asked him for a pic together and he happily obliged, even asking her to stand closer to him.

Sharing the photo online, the netizen praised the star for being “warm and humble”.

Other netizens, however, had other things on their mind.

Maybe he just didn't want to stand out?

With his wrinkled white linen shirt and equally wrinkled dark grey trousers, a netizen described him as looking like he's a "homeless man".

Another netizen also brought up his canvas bag, which was called a “practical choice", adding that Nick "didn't behave like a movie star”.

Some even jokingly asked if Nick was “in need of money” due to the “vagrant vibe” he was giving off.

Um, maybe he just wants to be comfy while shopping?

Photos: Chinapress