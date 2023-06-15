Not your regular BTO: A S$100,000 reno transformed it into a unique gaming and entertainment zone

There's no sofa or TV that greets you in the living room when you enter this five-room BTO flat. Instead, you may think you’re stepping into a gym or a social club of sorts when you step in to this unconventional Punggol flat. Full home gym system? Check. Pool table and darts board? Check and check.

“My clients’ only request was that they wanted an industrial theme, and they were open [to ideas],” Vincent Tan of The Local Inn.terior, the interior designer who was in charge of the renovation, tells 8Days.

Being gamers themselves, the young homeowners were game enough to accept Vincent's whimsical ideas and vision to create this unique home.

Transforming the 1,200 sq ft space into a industrial themed abode with plenty of whimsical touches was by no means a minor task — the total renovation cost was about $100K and the overhaul took about six to seven months to complete.

Vincent incorporated plenty of delightful design elements into his plan, from the littlest of details to the audaciously unconventional, like the vending machine that conceals the existing bomb shelter door. But, no, it’s not a functional vending machine, so you’ll have to get your drinks the conventional way from the kitchen, which is a visual treat in its own right (more on that later).

The flat’s floor plans: Before (left) and after

Living area

Rather than the usual TV and sofa, the main living area houses a complete home gym system, darts board, and a pool table — perfect for entertaining and, well, working out alongside your guests.

Plenty of bold colours and raw materials like the zinc metal panels on the walls were used. It all comes together cohesively in this atypical yet vibrant chill-out zone that makes it a fun space to be in, whether you’re pumping iron or potting balls.

Music and gaming room

Yes, there is actually a TV and a sofa in the home. This is in their music and gaming room, which was formerly one of the two common bedrooms in the flat. Partially segregated from the main living area by way of an arch opening, this secondary game room adds to the entertainment factor at home gatherings.

Flooring

It’s all in the details, even the flooring. Cement screed flooring was used to fit the industrial theme of the home, but with a twist. Tiles were inlaid into the cement for a touch of 8-bit retro pizzazz.

Corridor

It’s easy to overlook design in the hallway of the home. Not in this case. Here, colourful tiles were once again inlaid into the cement flooring, and room doors painted in complementary vibrant colours.

Kitchen

While the kitchen takes on a more muted, brooding colour scheme, it still boasts a unique flair with splashes of colourful tiles on the floor and a half-height backsplash to liven up the space. Using a metal rack above the colourful backsplash — as opposed to top-hung cabinets — makes the cement screeded wall a highlight as well.

Bathroom

A fun Pac-man mural painstakingly fashioned out of tiles is another highlight of the home, if you ask us. Each tile had to be cut and grinded carefully to fit perfectly together to form everyone’s favourite retro gaming yellow icon. “So far, I’ve yet to see such an application installed in any residence locally, so it made it special for me to have created that,” Vincent shares.

Master bedroom

Decidedly more industrial than retro is the master bedroom’s interior, a deliberate move to create a calming sanctuary for the homeowners to unwind.

Master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe

The bed is perched on a platform in order to create more depth and a separation from the walk-in wardrobe in the room as well.

Photos: The Local Inn.terior