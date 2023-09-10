Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

The Nun II Review: Marilyn Manson-lookalike demon returns in adequate but not-so-scary sequel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nun II Review: Marilyn Manson-lookalike demon returns in adequate but not-so-scary sequel

Plus: a 100-word review of Liam Neeson's Retribution. 

The Nun II Review: Marilyn Manson-lookalike demon returns in adequate but not-so-scary sequel
By Douglas Tseng
Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Nun II (NC16)

Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid

Directed by Michael Chaves

The Nun II: Taissa Farmiga finally meets her favourite rock singer, Marilyn Nun-son. 

Valak, aka The Defiler, aka The Profane, aka Marquis of Snakes, aka the Marilyn Manson-looking, habit-wearing fiend, returns to raise hell in this adequate if superfluous follow-up to the 2018 spin-off of The Conjuring II. Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene, this time on a mission to look into a priest’s murder in 1956 France. Guess who’s behind it? Given the gravity of the situation, it seems a tad cavalier of her boss to send her in alone, no? Then again, she has Jesus on her side — so, back, you Devils! Director Chaves (The Curse of the Weeping Woman) doesn’t handle dread and tension as well as franchise initiator James Wan, but he still manages to deliver a few decent jolts (even if they’d been telegraphed in the pesky spoilerific trailers). The movie generally feels like a passive amusement park ride, which is to say it’s scary, but not that scary — you’ll forget it the instant the house lights come on. While Valak might be the lead spook, the real scene-stealer is a demon goat-man (not unlike The Faun in Pan’s Labyrinth) running amok in the third act. Maybe there’s a full-time position for him in the inevitable next chapter of the Conjuring universe. (2.5/5 stars) out in cinemas

Retribution (PG13)

Starring Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Embeth Davidtz

Directed by Nimród Antal

Retribution: Grab driver Liam Neeson is upset that a passenger gave him a one-star review. (Bad idea!)

Post-Taken, Neeson’s action CV is as iffy as cryptocurrency investments. If you’re lucky, you get Cold Pursuit and Non-Stop; on a bad day, you end up with The Ice Road and Blacklight. And Retribution, a remake of a 2015 Spanish thriller, falls in the latter category. Neeson plays a shady banker forced to run errands by an extortionist who’s rigged his moving car with explosives. Think Speed, but slower. Much slower. Neeson, ever the pro, gives his all, even if the movie feels like a contractual obligation. He doesn’t deserve this and neither do his fans. Stick to the trailer. (2/5 stars) out in cinemas

Photos: Warner Bros Discovery, Shaw Organisation

Related topics

Movie Reviews The Nun II Retribution Liam Neeson Taissa Farmiga

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.