The Nun II Review: Marilyn Manson-lookalike demon returns in adequate but not-so-scary sequel

The Nun II (NC16)

Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid

Directed by Michael Chaves

The Nun II: Taissa Farmiga finally meets her favourite rock singer, Marilyn Nun-son.

Valak, aka The Defiler, aka The Profane, aka Marquis of Snakes, aka the Marilyn Manson-looking, habit-wearing fiend, returns to raise hell in this adequate if superfluous follow-up to the 2018 spin-off of The Conjuring II. Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene, this time on a mission to look into a priest’s murder in 1956 France. Guess who’s behind it? Given the gravity of the situation, it seems a tad cavalier of her boss to send her in alone, no? Then again, she has Jesus on her side — so, back, you Devils! Director Chaves (The Curse of the Weeping Woman) doesn’t handle dread and tension as well as franchise initiator James Wan, but he still manages to deliver a few decent jolts (even if they’d been telegraphed in the pesky spoilerific trailers). The movie generally feels like a passive amusement park ride, which is to say it’s scary, but not that scary — you’ll forget it the instant the house lights come on. While Valak might be the lead spook, the real scene-stealer is a demon goat-man (not unlike The Faun in Pan’s Labyrinth) running amok in the third act. Maybe there’s a full-time position for him in the inevitable next chapter of the Conjuring universe. (2.5/5 stars) out in cinemas