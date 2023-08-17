One subtle gesture from Chow Yun Fat’s Singaporean wife has netizens calling her a good wife

It’s no secret that Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat, 68, and his Singaporean wife, Jasmine Tan, 63, are one of the most well-liked couples in showbiz.

Married for 36 years, the loving couple is known for being down-to-earth and friendly with the public.

A netizen recently shared a post on Xiao Hong Shu saying that he had seen Fat Gor and his wife at a banquet.

According to the netizen, Jasmine had noticed someone walking towards their table. She quietly reached out her hand to pat Fat Gor on the arm, alerting him of the person who was approaching.

Fat Gor immediately got her message, standing up to greet their acquaintance with a handshake. It was only then did Jasmine get up from her seat to greet the other party as well.

Netizens were impressed by her behaviour, saying she “managed to be polite without stealing Fat Gor’s thunder”.

They also called her “a virtuous wife”, which, though antiquated, is still a compliment.

Many were impressed by Jasmine's good manners

Jasmine once revealed on a Chinese talk show that she was initially hesitant about dating Fat Gor. Though she found him charming, she was worried about the unpleasant rumours she had heard about him.

She remained platonic friends with him for two years, before finally agreeing to be with him.

According to Jasmine, there were two things he did to win her over.

Jasmine was living in Singapore then, and Fat Gor would call her daily and send her postcards regularly to maintain their relationship.

She admitted that she had other suitors back then, but eventually chose to be with Fat Gor because of “fate”. She was also taken with his humorous personality.

Fat Gor had told her early in their relationship that he “wasn’t planning to get married”, which understandably angered Jasmine's father.

However, she chose to stay by Fat Gor’s side. She was his manager and his English teacher when he ventured into Hollywood. It's said that her gentle and caring personality was what changed Fat Gor’s mind about marriage.

Despite Fat Gor's aversion to marriage, the happy couple eventually tied the knot in 1987

Photos: PBE Media, Sinchew News