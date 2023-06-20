Orchard Towers’ celeb fave nasi padang shop Chopstix & Rice acquired by caterer Neo Group, moves to Suntec City

Orchard Towers may have a certain sleazy reputation, but it is also well-known among local foodies for having great eateries tucked away in the building. Like Korat Thai Cafe, which was recently bought over by Class 95 DJs The Muttons. Another popular joint is Indonesian nasi padang shop Chopstix & Rice, which has been operating there since 2002 serving a variety of dishes such as Sotong Hitam and Beef Rendang.

The stall was opened by Indonesian-Chinese Loij Saak Chem, 57, who is affectionately known as Mdm Loij (pronounced Loy). She moved to Singapore from Jambi in 1969, and later opened a nasi padang eatery here that gradually gained popularity for its hearty food.

Celeb makan haunt

At her Orchard Towers shop, Mdm Loij also proudly displayed photos of herself with celebs like Fann Wong, Christopher Lee, Chen Hanwei and Fiona Xie, who used to drop by for a bite after their hair appointments at celeb hairstylist David Gan’s Passion Hair Salon, which is located at the nearby Palais Renaissance mall.

According to Mdm Loij, the stars liked ordering her signatures like kacang botol (wing beans) and beef rendang. She is also such a fixture at her eatery that the celebs would even ask about her absence whenever she was not in the shop. “Maybe they felt the food was better when I was there,” she joked.

Acquired by Neo Group

In June this year, Mdm Loij shifted her longtime business out of Orchard Towers to Suntec City. The reasons driving her decision include uncertainty for her shop’s future after several failed en bloc sales for Orchard Towers. “It was time for a change in environment,” she said, adding that relocation to the more populous Suntec City would “let more people get to know her [shop]”.

Notably, her business was acquired by major homegrown caterer Neo Group in 2022, which would explain its move to swankier digs. “Neo Group is a big company in Singapore. By partnering with them it would be easier for my nasi padang to flourish,” said Mdm Loij.

A rep for the caterer told 8days.sg: “We let Mdm Loij and [her son] run the main operations and kitchen directions. We acquired [Chopstix & Rice] because we believe in their business and their excellent food quality. This is why we took on a supportive role, like being their supplier and providing marketing and operational support.”

There are future plans for nasi padang catering services for Chopstix & Rice, though Mdm Loij and Neo Group are currently getting the newly relocated restaurant on track first. They also run a nasi padang hawker stall at The Dining Avenue food court in NUH, though under the generic name of ‘Ayam Goreng’.

Business has been slow during dinnertime

The Suntec City restaurant can seat 60 pax, similar to Chopstix & Rice’s previous space. Mdm Loij is getting it halal-certified, like her Orchard Towers eatery. The Neo Group rep shares that “business comes from the lunch crowd”, with some of Chopstix & Rice’s regulars following the eatery to the new location.

But the dinnertime crowd is still rather sluggish. The rep pointed out that the shop is located in a quiet corner of Suntec City’s Tower 4, and F&B competition is fierce in the mall with many food options available there.

Price increase for menu

A couple of significant changes at Chopstix & Rice after the move: Instead of a full array of dishes, customers can now only choose from around 12 a la carte nasi padang dishes at lunchtime.

This is supplemented by a selection of fuss-free quick service meal sets like Ayam Lemak Set ($10.90) and Beef Rendang Set ($12.90) to cater to the CBD office crowd. Each set comes with a side each of meat and veggies, plus an egg.

At dinnertime, you have to order off a menu if you want nasi padang dishes. There are about 20 to 30 dishes offered daily, with eight different kinds of chilli sauces. Previously there were 30 to 40 options at Orchard Towers, but that has been reduced to focus on Mdm Loij’s most popular dishes.

“Maybe we will do our full display again when we find a location with a heavier crowd. I feel most people don’t want to eat nasi padang for dinner. They want something freshly cooked and hot after a long day at work,” she opined.

Prices have increased after the relocation too. Like the Beef Rendang Set with a sunny side up egg and achar, which used to cost $7.50 and is now $12.90. A side of Ayam Lemak, which was $4 to $6 before, costs $8.90 at the Suntec City restaurant.

According to Mdm Loij, this is after factoring in price inflation for ingredients and her current rental, which is double of what she was paying at Orchard Towers, though customers now get bigger portions like heftier chicken thighs.

Second-gen owner

Mdm Loij has also roped in her 29-year-old only son Wilson Tan (pictured above) to take over her business. A professionally-trained chef, he has learnt how to cook the nasi padang dishes from his mother and helms the kitchen when Mdm Loij is not at the shop.

Chopstix & Rice is at #B1-100/101 East Wing, Suntec City Tower 4, 3 Temasek Blvd, S038983. Open daily 11am-9pm. Facebook & Instagram

Photos: Chopstix & Rice

