People had a lot to say about how Jackson Wang looked on a biz class flight to China
Seriously, the next time you want to meet a celeb, maybe spring for those business class tickets.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
Some people really have all the luck when it comes to running into celebs during their travels.

A netizen recently took a super clear picture of Jackson Wang, 29, in his business class seat on a flight to China.

And if one doesn’t share such encounters on social media, did it really happen?

“Landed in Beijing with Jackson,” wrote said netizen in his Xiao Hong Shu post, which included a pic of the barefaced singer using his phone.

How lucky was he to casually bump into Jackson on a flight?

Of course, fans of Jackson were extremely envious of the netizen. They wasted no time in gushing over the star, with some saying that he “looked even sexier without make-up”.

Another netizen also liked how Jackson looked because, for once, the very busy singer “didn't have eye bags or dark eye circles”.

However, there were a handful of people who felt Jackson “appeared different” without make-up, with some saying that he looked like “a regular passer-by”.

The OP was also confronted by fans of Jackson, who thought he was “very rude” for taking the photo without the star's consent.

Photos: Xiao Hong Shu, Jackson Wang/ Instagram

