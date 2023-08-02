Photo of an abused Lin Chiling turns out to be fake; woman in pic is another actress, who was really abused by her husband

Some people really know how to stir the pot.

Case in point: News claiming that Taiwanese star Lin Chiling, 48, was abused by her Japanese popstar husband Akira, 41.

Recently, an image of a woman lying in a hospital bed with an injured nose (see below) was circulated online. Netizens claimed that the woman is Chiling and that Akira had punched her in the nose. It was also said that Chiling was unable to fight back.

Image showing 'Chiling' in the hospital with an injured nose



Clearly that's all fake news.

Chiling, who announced her retirement from showbiz in June this year, has since rubbished the speculations through her manager.

Urging everyone to ignore the rumours, Chiling said: "Here's a gentle reminder to not post random photos [and spread fake news]. Thank you everyone for your concern, jie jie ["older sister" aka Chiling] and jie fu ["brother-in-law" aka Akira] are doing great."

According to her manager, while Chiling is not someone who pays attention to gossip, she had found out about the ridiculous rumour.

"Jie jie laughed that there isn't any "jia bao [abuse]", only "bao bao [hugs]". She also hopes to spread positivity to everyone, at least that's what she will always strive to do," said the manager.

So who is that woman in the photo?



According to reports, it's a picture of Korean actress Lee Min-young who was abused by her husband Korean actor Lee Chan in 2007. He reportedly beat her two days after their honeymoon and they filed for divorce just 12 days after getting married.

Chiling and Akira tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son, whom Chiling calls “Little Baobei”, in January last year.

