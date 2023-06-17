This pic of three Taiwanese stars pretending not to know each other at the airport is so relatable

Travelling can be a drag sometimes, and there’s nothing more tedious than standing in line, waiting to clear immigration and get your passport stamped.

And for these three Taiwanese stars, the wait was made just a little more awkward the other day, after they found themselves in the same line, one after the other at an airport in Beijing.

From left to right: Jiro Wang, MC HotDog and Greg Hsu.

In a picture sent in by an ETToday reader, Taiwanese actor-singer Jiro Wang, 41, rapper MC HotDog, 45, and actor Greg Hsu, 32, can be seen standing in line while evenly spaced apart.

Each celeb was accompanied by a manager, and according to ETToday, their presence attracted quite a fair bit of attention.

But here’s where things get awkward. Even though they were all in the same line, the celebs did not acknowledge each other at all.

The reader shared that the trio had zero interactions throughout, looking as if they were ‘pretending not to know each other’.

Uh, guess this is what happens when you run into an acquaintance?

Photos: ETToday, Jiro Wang/Instagram, Greg Hsu/Instagram, MC HotDog/Instagram