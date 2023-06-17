Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

This pic of three Taiwanese stars pretending not to know each other at the airport is so relatable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

This pic of three Taiwanese stars pretending not to know each other at the airport is so relatable

Stars, they are just like us. 

This pic of three Taiwanese stars pretending not to know each other at the airport is so relatable
By Toh Ziyi
Published June 17, 2023
Updated June 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Travelling can be a drag sometimes, and there’s nothing more tedious than standing in line, waiting to clear immigration and get your passport stamped. 

And for these three Taiwanese stars, the wait was made just a little more awkward the other day, after they found themselves in the same line, one after the other at an airport in Beijing.

From left to right: Jiro Wang, MC HotDog and Greg Hsu.

In a picture sent in by an ETToday reader, Taiwanese actor-singer Jiro Wang, 41, rapper MC HotDog, 45, and actor Greg Hsu, 32, can be seen standing in line while evenly spaced apart. 

Each celeb was accompanied by a manager, and according to ETToday, their presence attracted quite a fair bit of attention.

But here’s where things get awkward. Even though they were all in the same line, the celebs did not acknowledge each other at all. 

The reader shared that the trio had zero interactions throughout, looking as if they were ‘pretending not to know each other’.

Uh, guess this is what happens when you run into an acquaintance?

Photos: ETToday, Jiro Wang/Instagram, Greg Hsu/Instagram, MC HotDog/Instagram

Related topics

Jiro Wang Greg Hsu MC HotDog Taiwan Celebs

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.