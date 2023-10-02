Popular Thai actor also represents Thailand in swimming at the Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games currently happening in Hangzhou, China has no lack of eye candy. Hey, even the policemen are capable of an steal hearts while simply on patrol.

However, a certain athlete on the Thai swim team has been getting recognised at the pool.



22-year-old Supha Sangaworawong, also known as Est in Thailand, may be competing at his first Asian Games but fans have been snapping up seats to cheer him on.

Supha Sangaworawong leaves little to imagination as he gets ready for his race.

Supha was first discovered when he was studying at the Bangkok Christian College and went on to debut in a supporting role in BL drama Love By Chance 2: A Chance of Love in 2020.

Since then, he got signed to influential Thai talent agency, GMMTV and has gone on to appear in two drama serials, Naughty Babe and Get Rich in this year alone.

All of that while keeping up with his studies at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.

Though Supha did not win any medals at the current Asian Games, he and his teammates are the record holders in Thailand for the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and the mixed men’s and women’s 4x50mfreestyle relay.

Photos: 8World, Supha Sangaworawong/Instagram

Click here to watch the 19th Asian Games 2022 and to support Team Singapore.