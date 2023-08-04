Pre-showbiz pic of Chinese actress Yang Chaoyue proves she's a natural beauty

There's one problem that plagues pretty female stars: People questioning if they've gone under the knife.

No such worries for 25-year-old Chinese actress Yang Chaoyue, who rose to fame after finishing third in Tencent's talent seach Produce 101 in 2018.



Recently, Xiao Hong Shu account "Yu Le Yan Jiu She", which is basically an account that discusses celebrity looks, shared a picture of Chaoyue taken by a netizen in 2017.

In the pic (see below), Chaoyue was minding her own business and having meal alone in a restaurant.

Chaoyue probably didn't know someone had snapped this pic of her on the sly.



At that time, Chaoyue hadn't participated in Produce 101. The netizen allegedly didn't know who she was when they snapped the pic. It was until recently they looked through their old photos and realised the person in the pic is the rising star.

Wait... why were they taking pics of a random stranger though?

The pic has helped rubbish rumours that Chaoyue has had work done to her face. In other words, her beauty is 101 per cent real.

"She's indeed beautiful, so beautiful we would do a double take if we see her on the streets," complimented one netizen.

Another netizen remarked: "She looks like a younger version of [Hong Kong actress] Cecilia Cheung".



Then there was this netizen who said: "To look this good naturally, she must have saved the world in her previous life."

Photos: chinapress