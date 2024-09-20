Logo
Raymond Lam's attempt at a sexy dance at concert fails to turn his fans on
We feel embarrassed for the chair.

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 20, 2024
Updated September 21, 2024
At his recent concert in Macau, 44-year-old Hong Kong singer-actor Raymond Lam broke into a sexy chair dance while performing his 2011 single 'Broken'.

Raymond, who wore a tight-fitting black lace top and black pants, was seen thrusting his hips against the chair like Magic Mike before turning around to twerk at the audience. 

Raymond then jumped back up to basically dry hump the chair, as if he was trying to get it pregnant. 

We know Raymond is not a professional dancer, and while he clearly gave it his all, the whole act just came across awkward and, let's be honest, cringe-inducing.

Netizens were also less than impressed.

"I'm sorry I laughed," mocked one merciless fan. "What is he doing?!" wrote another. 

What did the poor chair do to deserve this? Like an Ah Pek trying to catch a breath after climbing up a flight of stairs Dear chair, move twice if you need help Photos: smartposthk

