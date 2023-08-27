Raymond Lam’s ‘new and improved’ hairline earns praise from netizens

Hair’s the least of Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam’s worries. At least, for now, that is.

The 43-year-old actor previously endured speculation from netizens wondering if he was balding, after pictures of the actor with a “receding hairline” were posted online.

Of course, it didn’t help that he was sporting a clean shaven head akin to that of a BMT recruit for a bit.

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

However, even when he grew out his hair, netizens were full of critique for the insipid side-part he adopted.

Thankfully, it seems like his hair has “defied the passage of time to become thicker and darker”, as one Hong Kong media outlet put it.

In a recent picture, Raymond can be seen posing with a steamed fish. And though he was still rocking his signature 7:3 side-part, his hair looked enviably thick and poofy, a far cry from the limp locks he used to have.

Lookin' good.

And of course netizens loved it.

“Please stick with this hairstyle!” one netizen pleaded, while another gushed that the actor looks “way too good” now.

Photos: Raymond Lam/Weibo, hk01