Remember Ru Hua? Taiwanese comedian, 43, now looks very different from the ‘ugly’ characters she used to play

Fans of Taiwanese variety shows in the noughties would be familiar with Taiwanese comedienne Lin Yahui aka Ru Hua.

The now 43-year-old shot to fame for wearing a stocking over her head on Jacky Wu's variety show Zong Yi Zui Ai Xian in 2003, and the audience loved her for not caring about how ridiculous and unglamourous she looked.

Ru Hua was initially paid about NT$500 to NT$800 (around S$22 to S$35) per episode for Zong Yi Zui Ai Xian, but after making it big, she could draw about NT$40,000 (S$1760) for a day’s work.

In 2007, she retired from showbiz after a salary dispute with her then agent.

Earlier this week (Sep 16), Taiwanese star Fan Yue Xuan, aka Tian Wa, shared on Facebook that she would perform at a Mid Autumn's Festival event at the 1282 highway rest station in Taichung's Houli district.

What took netizens by surprise was seeing Ru Hua in the lineup, and it quickly sparked speculation that she's finally making her comeback.

In the event poster, Ru Hua looked a lot more understated than what audiences remember her as 17 years ago.

We can even say she looks very mindful, very demure now, a total opposite from the woman best known for uglifying herself on TV.

Prior to this, Ru Hua was once spotted helping out at a friend's roadside betel nut stall.

At that time, she also shared that she was working as a host at temple-related events and festivals, and no longer wished to play 'ugly' characters anymore.

Do you remember this iconic look of Ru Hua on Zong Yi Zui Ai Xian?Would you be able to recognise Ru Hua if they didn't spell her name out? Photos: Fang Yue Xuan/Facebook, Zong Yi Zui Ai Xian