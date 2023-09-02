Rumour that Nicholas Tse poisoned Dave Wang and caused him to lose his voice and hair rubbished by veteran entertainment reporter

Back in the '90s, singer Dave Wang Jie, now 60, was one of Asia's biggest stars. His hits like ‘One Game One Dream’, ‘Do I Really Have Nothing’ and ‘Forget You Forget Me’, were unforgettable earworms that touch people till this day.

However, by the late '90s, his career stalled and there were rumours that he lost his ability to sing.

In an interview years later, Dave revealed he had lost his voice after someone poisoned him.

According to Dave, "a young person" had laced the water in his paper cup with poison following a performance.

Dave said he lost his ability to sing and most of his hair after the incident.

"Less than three months after I was poisoned, I was left with only 20 per cent of my hair. I'm most proud of my hair. When I first returned to Taiwan from Canada, my hair was really long and luscious," he recalled.

Dave's shocking story led to media speculations on who the "young person" was. For some reason, fingers were pointed at Nicholas Tse, who was Dave's junior at the Emperor Entertainment Group at the time of the incident.

There were also rumours that Nicolas and Dave had bad blood between them.

Veteran Hong Kong entertainment news reporter, Zhu Shu [aka Uncle Zhu] recently spoke about the scandal.

He first rubbished those allegations that Nicholas was the culprit. He reasoned that Dave was a highly-valued artiste for the Emperor Entertainment Group and there was no way Nicholas, who was just a newbie then, would have the guts to plot something like that. He also would not be able to bear the consequences.

Zhu Shu then went on to say that Dave actually had himself to blame for losing his voice.

According to him, Dave was already on bad terms with his management and they had put him in 'cold storage'.

On top of that, Dave was a heavy drinker and smoker, and both vices are very damaging to one's vocal chords.

Dave also stopped practising singing and he also wasn't performing, which further deteriorated his voice.

Hence, Zhu Shu believes that Dave's claim that he was poisoned was merely an excuse to cover up for what was his own doing.

Dave explaining what happened to his voice

Dave and Nicholas back in the day

Photo: kwongwah, enanyang, 8world