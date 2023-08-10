Rumoured couple Jing Boran and Liu Wen scramble to hide from cameras when spotted at A-Mei’s concert

Looks like Chinese actor Jing Boran, 34, and supermodel Liu Wen, 35, are still not ready to go public with their relationship.

The couple, who have been rumoured to be dating since 2019, were among several celebs at A-Mei’s Beijing concert last Sunday (Aug 6).

However, their low profile date soon went viral after they were spotted hiding from cameras.

They could not hide fast enough

It all started when A-Mei spotted Chinese singer Li Ronghao, who was seated next to the couple, in the audience. She then told him to stand up and wave to everyone.

Naturally, all eyes and cameras turned towards Ronghao. Boran and Liu Wen, who were wearing face masks, then quickly ducked to avoid being photographed.

Boran even shielded Liu Wen as she buried her face in his lap.

No... not awkward at all.

They really didn't want to be noticed

Netizens quickly noticed that the masked couple were Boran and Liu Wen.

Soon "Liu Wen Jing Boran avoiding cameras" and "Liu Wen Jing Boran, stop hiding" started trending on Weibo.

Coming up when the coast is clear

Netizens were amused by their behaviour as it drew more attention to themselves.

There were comments like "Those two are so funny, hiding like that makes them stand out even more" and "They really can't hide their secret anymore”.

They also wondered why Ronghao was always with the couple when they are on dates.

Rumours that Boran, who broke up with actress Ni Ni in 2018 after dating for two years, is seeing Liu Wen started in 2019.

Though Liu Wen has been seen entering and leaving Boran’s house a number of times, they have never publicly admitted to their relationship.

Photos: Sinchew, Weibo