Salons in Seoul that K-pop stars — including BTS, Blackpink and NewJeans — go to for their K-beauty makeovers

Wish you could look as fabulous your favourite K-pop idol, actor or actress? The next time you’re in Seoul, why not book an appointment at one of the many beauty salons that the celebrities go to?

With clientele lists that read like a who’s who in the K-pop and K-drama world, these are seven of the most popular salons in Seoul for an authentic K-beauty makeover. And who knows, you just might find yourself seated next to someone famous when you’re getting your hair or makeup done.

1. BIT & BOOT

Where: 49 Dosan-daero 81-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Celebs spotted: BTS, EXO, Le Sserafim, TWICE, NCT 127, Jeon So-mi, The Boyz, Monsta X, Ji Chang-wook, Park Bo-gum and Lee Jae-hoon