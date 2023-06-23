Sammi Cheng shares picture of neck after TCM therapy, says she’s “willing to eat toads” to regain her voice

Cantopop Queen Sammi Cheng, 50, contracted Covid last month, and is still in the process of recovery. Although she has long tested negative for the virus, she unfortunately still feels weak, with her voice gradually getting more hoarse each day.

The aftereffects of the virus have made her extremely stressed, especially when she's set to hold 13 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum next month, starting from July 14.

As such, Sammi has been undergoing moxibustion on her neck — a Chinese traditional therapy treatment which involves the burning of mugwort leaves on affected areas of the body.

She shared a photo of her neck on IG, explaining that she has been undergoing the treatment in her practice room in the hope of recovering in time for her show. The pic, which saw her neck covered in dark patches, made many fans sigh in sympathy.

In fact, Sammi is so desperate to recover in time, she said she’s “willing to eat toads” to regain her voice.

The moxibustion process looks painful

Sammi once revealed in a past interview that she had suffered from an asthma attack years ago, which seriously affected her singing.

So she is doubly anxious about her recovery process now, and has expressed her willingness to “try anything” to be in top form for her upcoming gigs.

The singer is known to take good care of her health and is said to have one of the strictest diets in showbiz. She was also said to have suffered from childhood obesity and weighed 120kg at one point in her youth.

Since then, she has taken extra care to keep in shape, often jogging and hiking. She dedicates two hours each day to exercise.

