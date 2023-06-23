Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Sammi Cheng shares picture of neck after TCM therapy, says she’s “willing to eat toads” to regain her voice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sammi Cheng shares picture of neck after TCM therapy, says she’s “willing to eat toads” to regain her voice

The star has been stressed about her health after getting Covid last month.

Sammi Cheng shares picture of neck after TCM therapy, says she’s “willing to eat toads” to regain her voice
By Ainslyn Lim
Published June 23, 2023
Updated June 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cantopop Queen Sammi Cheng, 50, contracted Covid last month, and is still in the process of recovery. Although she has long tested negative for the virus, she unfortunately still feels weak, with her voice gradually getting more hoarse each day.

The aftereffects of the virus have made her extremely stressed, especially when she's set to hold 13 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum next month, starting from July 14.

As such, Sammi has been undergoing moxibustion on her neck — a Chinese traditional therapy treatment which involves the burning of mugwort leaves on affected areas of the body.

She shared a photo of her neck on IG, explaining that she has been undergoing the treatment in her practice room in the hope of recovering in time for her show. The pic, which saw her neck covered in dark patches, made many fans sigh in sympathy.

In fact, Sammi is so desperate to recover in time, she said she’s “willing to eat toads” to regain her voice.

The moxibustion process looks painful

Sammi once revealed in a past interview that she had suffered from an asthma attack years ago, which seriously affected her singing.

So she is doubly anxious about her recovery process now, and has expressed her willingness to “try anything” to be in top form for her upcoming gigs.

The singer is known to take good care of her health and is said to have one of the strictest diets in showbiz. She was also said to have suffered from childhood obesity and weighed 120kg at one point in her youth.

Since then, she has taken extra care to keep in shape, often jogging and hiking. She dedicates two hours each day to exercise.

Photos: 163.com

Related topics

Sammi Cheng Cantopop singer-actress covid concert Recovery moxibustion

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.