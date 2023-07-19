Scandal-plagued HK singer Steven Cheung now works at a snack shop

Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung has seen his reputation and career take a nosedive after he was embroiled in several relationship scandals in recent years.

The 38-year-old, who was one-half of Cantopop duo Boyz, could not land singing gigs and had to take on odd jobs to support his family.

Recently, a netizen spotted Steven working at a snack shop and shared a pic of him on Facebook.

"Just bumped into Steven Cheung in Chongqing. Who would have thought he would come all the way here to make a living? Not sure if he owns the shop or if he's so desperate that he has to take on these XX jobs in China,” wrote the mean netizen.

What's wrong with working at a snack shop?

What netizen said wasn't entirely accurate.



Yes, Steven is working at a snack shop but in Tin Shui Wai, in Hong Kong’s New Territories, and not Chongqing.

After the post made the rounds online, many netizens defended the singer, saying there’s nothing wrong with him making a living for himself and told haters to leave Steven alone.

Singer Deep Ng, Steven’s former label mate at Emperor Entertainment Group, also shot back: "I would like to know how many different jobs this person has done and how much money he earns. There's no distinction between 'noble' and 'low -class' occupations. XX jobs? Show us what you do for a living first!"

Netizens praised Deep for speaking up for Steven, saying, "Among your former colleagues in Emperor Entertainment Group, you the only one who dared to use your personal account to speak up for your friend who is not doing well. You're a real man."

There were also some who suggested that Steven try performing in China or get a better-paying job.

He's a one-man show at the shop

It's not that Steven hasn't tried.

In a recent interview on a Hong Kong talk show, Steven opened up about his marital issues and work struggles.

The past five years, he has had a slew of part-time jobs from washing dishes to working in a noodle factory and the kitchens of fast-food restaurants and a cha chaan teng.

He currently works in the snack shop four days a week.

“It’s very tiring as I am a one-man show. I work from 10am to 10pm,” he said.

He revealed that he’s had a tough time finding work due to his past scandals and that the longest job he’s held was six months.

“When people hear the name Steven Cheung, they will go ‘Oh that jerk’… A lot of employers turn me away when they realise I’m the one applying for the job,” said Steven.

Steven with wife Au Man Man and their three sons

Things aren’t rosy on the home front either.

Steven’s wife, model Au Man Man, would occasionally bring up divorce and criticise him for being “lazy and useless”.

However, he still loves his wife and would not consider divorce, at least not again.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, announced their divorce in January last year, only to reconcile three days later.

They have three sons, Tin Bo, three, and Tin Muk, two, and Tin Long, one.

Photos: ugly_mama/Instagram, Sinchew, TOPick