Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Sealed packet of mooncake suddenly explodes, leaves family too stunned to speak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sealed packet of mooncake suddenly explodes, leaves family too stunned to speak

Swearing off mooncakes... until next year. 

Sealed packet of mooncake suddenly explodes, leaves family too stunned to speak
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

By Bryan Wong
Published September 25, 2024
Updated September 26, 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

We wonder which is worse.

Mooncakes in Singapore recalled due to high levels of E. coli, or having the popular traditional pastry explode out of nowhere?

In a 13-second video posted online, a Chinese family of three was seen relaxing at home when a packaged mooncake suddenly erupted with a loud bang.

For a moment, the couple looked too stunned to speak while their kid started crying.

The mum was then seen comforting the child while the father peered at the fragments on the table.

It is not known what caused the explosion though netizens were quick to give an explanation in the comments.

Some said it was caused by the "drying chemical (desiccant beads)” used to keep food items fresh, while another felt it was due to fermented ingredients in the mooncake.

A few netizens found the incident funny and referred to the pastry as a “bomb”.

Will they still be laughing if someone got injured?

Thankfully, others had a little more sense and questioned the health risks if the mooncake was consumed.

Well, we probably won't know till next year.

Photos: Small Family/YouTube

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the top features, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.

Logo
Games image

Get your daily dose of fun

Try our word games, puzzles & quizzes

PLAY NOW
Play games, quizzes & more

Play games, quizzes & more

Close Button