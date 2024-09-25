Sealed packet of mooncake suddenly explodes, leaves family too stunned to speak

We wonder which is worse.

Mooncakes in Singapore recalled due to high levels of E. coli, or having the popular traditional pastry explode out of nowhere?

In a 13-second video posted online, a Chinese family of three was seen relaxing at home when a packaged mooncake suddenly erupted with a loud bang.

For a moment, the couple looked too stunned to speak while their kid started crying.

The mum was then seen comforting the child while the father peered at the fragments on the table.

It is not known what caused the explosion though netizens were quick to give an explanation in the comments.

Some said it was caused by the "drying chemical (desiccant beads)” used to keep food items fresh, while another felt it was due to fermented ingredients in the mooncake.

A few netizens found the incident funny and referred to the pastry as a “bomb”.

Will they still be laughing if someone got injured?

Thankfully, others had a little more sense and questioned the health risks if the mooncake was consumed.



Well, we probably won't know till next year.

Photos: Small Family/YouTube