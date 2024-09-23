Sengkang's PAP reps have a Labubu dressed in an all-white PAP outfit

If you’re a toy collector, or know anyone who’s into toys, chances are you would have already heard about the Labubu craze.

Labubu, an elf with sharp teeth, an impish smile, and long bunny-like ears, is a character created by Hong Kong-born, Belgium-based artist Kasing Lung.



It first appeared in children’s books in 2015, and was later turned into a designer toy after Kasing inked a licensing agreement with Pop Mart, the massively popular billion-dollar Chinese toy company.

Since then, several collections of Labubu dolls, which include keychains, plushies, and vinyl figurines have been launched.

Labubu’s popularity was further cemented all across Southeast Asia earlier this year, selling out in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, after Blackpink’s Lisa was seen toting the fluffy figurine.

And it seems the Labubu craze has taken over the PAP.

A recent TikTok posted by PAP Sengkang West Branch's chairman Lam Pin Min, sees him standing alongside three other PAP reps, Elmie Nekmat, Marcus Loh, and Theodora Lai at an HDB void deck.



They then pass a Labubu doll down the line before Elmie places it in front of blue and red NTUC Fairprice tote bags on the floor.

We never imagined a day we would see a Labubu toy dressed in an all white PAP ‘fit, complete with black-framed spectacles and all, but here we are.

The video was made to showcase the groceries distribution welfare project to help senior citizens living in Compassvale Crescent, but netizens were way more interested in Labubu’s surprise appearance.

“Did Labubu agree to join the party?” joked one netizen, while another asked: “I want the Labubu but without the clothes can?”

Some also asked if there was a Labubu toy in each white tote bag.

Now, imagine if that were true.

“Labubu to attract the Gen Z, good move,” read another comment. If that was the intention, the plan has worked really well as the video has received almost 79K views as of press time.

Now where can we get our hands on a PAP Labubu?

vpmlam/ TikTok,

/ Instagram

Name us a trendier character, we'll waitLisa and her Labubu toys Photos:lalalalisa_m