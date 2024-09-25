Shake Shack partners with Kek Seafood to offer zi char-inspired burgers and snacks

Shake Shack Singapore's latest limited-time collaboration with a local brand is a doozy. It’s partnering with KEK Seafood, also known as Keng Eng Kee, to bring us the mutant love-children of zi char and fast food. What better combination could there be, seeing as both are comfort foods of the highest order?

Shake Shack likes to have fun with limited-edition offerings and collaborations with local brands, and has previously collaborated with individual chefs, but this is the first time it's rolling out a range of menu items developed with a local eatery.

Michelin-selected KEK Seafood is known for flying the flag of Singapore food high, and you really can't get much more local than this.

KEK Seafood's well-loved coffee pork ribs.

"KEK’s passion in creating delectable dishes that hint at nostalgic and familiar flavours that deeply resonate with us" is one of the reasons for the collaboration, a Shake Shack spokesperson said. "This limited-time menu nods at the vibrancy and variety of zi char and KEK while staying true to the essence of Shake Shack."

So, what's on the menu, which will be available from October 17?

Inspiration comes from two famous KEK dishes: The coffee pork ribs and the white pepper crab.

Coffee-Glazed Chicken Burger, $11.80

The flavours of KEK's coffee ribs have given rise to a Coffee-Glazed Chicken Burger: Between Shake Shack's fluffy potato buns is crispy chicken thigh, fried and coated in a sweet coffee glaze, then sprinkled with sesame seeds. Slaw and coriander lend acidity and balance out the sweetness.

Coffee-Glazed Chicken Bites, $9.10

There are also Coffee-Glazed Chicken Bites, little nuggets that are sweet, sticky and crunchy.

White Pepper Beef Burger, $11.80

For the subtle spice lovers, the White Pepper Beef Burger takes KEK's white pepper crab sauce, reduces it down and pairs it with the Shackburger's beef patty, and the addition of caramelised onions and thinly sliced scallions.

White Pepper Fries, $6.80

Finally, there are White Pepper Fries, featuring Shake Shack’s classic crinkle-cut fries drizzled with thick white pepper sauce and topped with spring onions.

"This limited-time menu will reimagine how zi char is presented for guests to enjoy while reflecting the heart and soul of Singaporean cuisine," a KEK Seafood spokesperson said. "KEK is excited to share these beloved flavours with both new and loyal fans."

For this hyper-local menu, you'll need a hyper-local drink. Shake Shack is rolling out a Buah Long Long Lemonade ($5.70), which has citrusy june plum puree and sour plum; as well as a Bandung Shake ($9.50) comprising creamy vanilla custard, raspberry puree and rosewater.

Personally, we’re just a little disappointed that the Shake Shack x KEK Seafood menu doesn't have a Moonlight Hor Fun burger (or a Marmite chicken one), but we suppose it's for the greater good.

Shake Shack x KEK Seafood debuts on Oct 17 at all Shake Shack outlets.

