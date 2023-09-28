"She slapped my niece at least 3 times": Miss Asia Malaysia 2023 winner called out for being a bully in school

At the ATV Miss Asia Malaysia 2023 Pageant on Tuesday (Sep 26), 23-year-old Malacca native Luwe Xin Hui was named the winner.



She walked away with 30K ringgit (S$8.7K) in cash, and an apartment worth 1.5mil ringgit (S$436K).

However, Xin Hui's celebrations did not last long.



Just a day after her crowning moment, she was called out on Instagram for being a bully during her secondary school days.

On her Instagram post where she wrote about her win, many of Xin Hui’s alleged victims left comments where they recounted specific incidents in which they were treated horribly by her.

Here are just some of them:

“You turned the whole class against me and scolded me, leaving me to face huge mental and emotional setbacks in my youth.”

“You gave me the nickname 'Egyptian Pharaoh' because I had bangs. The verbal abuse did not just happen once, but multiple times when we ran into each other in school.”

“In 2014, Xin Hui and her friends cornered me in the washroom and made fun of me. I was only 14 years old, and for some time, I did not dare to use the same washroom.”

“She poured water in my bag, and threw our classmates’ water bottles into the trash.”

“I have tanned skin, so she gave me the nickname “Black Chicken”.”

“I was bullied by her, and because the teachers and then-principal dealt with the matter in a biased manner, I transferred schools.”

"My niece was her classmate. If I remember correctly, she was slapped at least three times by Xin Hui and her friends."

Other victims have also spoken up about trauma they suffered from getting bullied by Xin Hui.



One particular victim wrote that they “became depressed and mentally unstable”, and even thought of suicide after being incessantly picked on.

Many now feel the newly-crowned Miss Asia is not deserving of her title

Many netizens have also taken to Xin Hui’s post to express doubt as to whether she is really deserving of the Miss Asia Malysia crown.

“How did she emerge champion? What is the qualifying criteria now?” asked one netizen, while another called the scenario "Malaysia’s version of The Glory".

For those who don't know, K-drama The Glory revolves around high school bullying and its lasting effects on the victims.

Others have also asked that ATV rescind Xin Hui's Miss Asia title.

Yesterday afternoon (Sep 27), ATV released a statement regarding the multiple accusations made against Xin Hui.

They emphasised the importance of upholding “fair and just” principles, and renounced any sort of bullying and discriminatory behaviour. They then promised to look into the accusations to implement the necessary measures to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the cases stated against Xin Hui.

Xin Hui’s post is still up on her page, though she has yet to address the matter.

Accounts of her alleged victims are still available in the comments section of her post (below) as well.