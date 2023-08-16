'She was smiling while squeezing my breast': Korean DJ Soda, who was sexually assaulted by fans, says the worst culprit was a woman

On Monday (Aug 14), South Korean DJ and influencer DJ Soda, 35, shared on her Instagram that she was sexually assaulted by fans while performing at the Osaka Music Circus Festival.

Sharing several pics of her getting groped by fans, she wrote: "I was so surprised and scared, but there were fans who liked me and also cried a lot, so I tried my best to finish [the set] imperturbably.”

The next day (Aug 15), the event organiser TryHard Japan issued an official statement to address the issue.

TryHard Japan condemned the perpetrators as "Japan's disgrace" and confirmed that the incident will be considered as a sexual crime. They also declared that they will be taking legal actions towards aforementioned fans for Criminal and Civil Litigation.

Subsequently, DJ Soda took to her Instagram to clarify that "it wasn't just the men who touched [her] breasts".

"This lady was smiling while squeezing my breast. I felt really uncomfortable, but could only pretend to be calm and continue the performance," recalled the DJ.

She continued: "From the photos, she looked like she was only extending her hand while walking towards me, but actually she was rubbing my right boob relentlessly. Out of the people who touched me yesterday, she was the most intense one."

Said female fan also continued putting her arms around the DJ's neck while she was interacting with other fans until the latter's manager stepped in to pull the fan aside.

According to DJ Soda, she only decided to walk down the stage to hug her fans because she really "enjoys interacting" with them.

"But this is the first time I got sexually assaulted during a gig, so I decided to speak up bravely," she asserted.

Um, where do you think you're touching?The female fan clinging onto DJ Soda's neck Photos: hk01