Shu Qi, 49, praised for ageing gracefully in unretouched pics

Taiwanese star Shu Qi may be regarded as one of Asian cinema's greatest beauties, but the 49-year-old has faced her fair share of age-shaming.

For starters, she’s been criticised for having greying hair on several occasions (yes, seriously).



While these nasty comments used to get to her, Shu Qi has said in an interview that beauty is not something she’s obsessed with anymore.

And it seems like the internet has gotten on board with the star embracing her age and looks.

Last week, Shu Qi attended the Shanghai Film Festival where she stole the limelight in a gorgeous tiered strapless gown from Armani Prive. She looked exquisite with delicate make-up and her hair worn in a braid.

Shortly after the event, a netizen, who goes by the Weibo handle of "Beauty Filter Crusher. Real Is beautiful” shared unretouched snaps of the actress, along with other female stars like Kara Hui and Ni Ni, on social media.

And reactions towards them were a breath of fresh air.

She looks amazing

Never mind that Shu Qi’s "crow's feet" and "laugh lines" were visible in the photo, netizens praised her for “ageing gracefully” and naturally.

"Though Shu Qi has aged, she is still beautiful,” commented one fan, while another said: “Seriously, the female stars here look so good.”

We think so too.

Shu Qi previously shared the secret to her good looks and it is a lot simpler than you think - it boils down to your diet and staying active.

“Don’t sit when you can stand, don’t lie down when you can sit, and maintain a happy mood. I eat everything, including desserts, in moderation, and then for dinner, I have a simple bowl of multigrain porridge. If I need to stay up late, I’ll eat normally till I am 70 per cent full,” she said.

Photos: PBE Media, Shu Qi/Instagram