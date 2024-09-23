Shu Qi clarifies that she’s 48, not 50, but 'it doesn't make a difference to [her]'

Taiwanese star Shu Qi has always been outspoken about being confident in her own skin and has no issues with ageing or a few strands of white hair.

So it was a little out of character that she took to Instagram last week to clarify her age, saying she is 48, and not 50, as stated in her online profile.

Turns out when you search for the actress online, her date of birth is listed as April 16, 1974, making her 50 this year.

Hence, many media, 8days.sg included, have been getting her age wrong for years.

Not that it bothers Shu Qi.

What bothers her is that many fans have been criticising her agency for not correcting the information.

Posting a screenshot of her online bio, Shu Qi wrote: "It doesn’t make a difference to me whether I am 48 or 50 years old. But since people keep saying my agency isn't doing anything, I have to clarify things for them."

She explained that she has written to the search engine multiple times requesting corrections.

It was once fixed, but for some reason, the incorrect age reappeared, leaving her agency helpless.

Shu Qi also implored the media to avoid using the incorrect age in their reports, humorously adding: "If you change it to make me 20 years younger, I can accept that too!"