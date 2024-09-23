Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Shu Qi clarifies that she’s 48, not 50, but 'it doesn't make a difference to [her]'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shu Qi clarifies that she’s 48, not 50, but 'it doesn't make a difference to [her]'

So why is she clarifying her age after so many years?

Shu Qi clarifies that she’s 48, not 50, but 'it doesn't make a difference to [her]'
Follow TODAY on WhatsApp
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

By Ilsa Chan
Published September 23, 2024
Updated September 24, 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Taiwanese star Shu Qi has always been outspoken about being confident in her own skin and has no issues with ageing or a few strands of white hair.

So it was a little out of character that she took to Instagram last week to clarify her age, saying she is 48, and not 50, as stated in her online profile.

Turns out when you search for the actress online, her date of birth is listed as April 16, 1974, making her 50 this year.

Hence, many media, 8days.sg included, have been getting her age wrong for years.

Not that it bothers Shu Qi.

What bothers her is that many fans have been criticising her agency for not correcting the information.

Posting a screenshot of her online bio, Shu Qi wrote: "It doesn’t make a difference to me whether I am 48 or 50 years old. But since people keep saying my agency isn't doing anything, I have to clarify things for them."

She explained that she has written to the search engine multiple times requesting corrections.

It was once fixed, but for some reason, the incorrect age reappeared, leaving her agency helpless.

Shu Qi also implored the media to avoid using the incorrect age in their reports, humorously adding: "If you change it to make me 20 years younger, I can accept that too!"

She's gorgeous whether she's 48 or 50.
Photos: Shu Qi/Instagram

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the top features, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.

Logo
Games image

Get your daily dose of fun

Try our word games, puzzles & quizzes

PLAY NOW
Play games, quizzes & more

Play games, quizzes & more

Close Button