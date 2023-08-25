Sing! China to stop airing after Coco Lee bullying saga

Chinese music competition Sing! China has been under fire since a nine-minute recording of late Hong Kong singer Coco Lee revealing that she was bullied on the show went viral earlier this month.

Coco passed away on July 5 at the age of 48.

A female assistant director named Liu Li was later identified as the main culprit who mistreated Coco. The singer was a celebrity mentor on the show in 2022.

Since then, many celebrities — including Coco's good pal veteran Cantopop singer Jenny Tseng, Chinese host Jin Xing and singer Han Hong — as well as netizens have been hounding the show's producers for an explaination, and demanding justice for Coco.

In response, Zhejiang Television announced this morning (Aug 28) that they will be halting the show for the time being.

"As we're still investigating the issue with Sing! China raised by the audience and netizens, the show will stop airing temporarily," they wrote on their Weibo.

Netizens have since commended the show for "finally taking a stand" towards the incident.

"Under such circumstances, stopping the show might be the best solution," remarked one netizen.

Another demanded: "The show has been around for more than 10 years. Please make things right and give the audience who have been supporting the show for the past decade an explanation!"

Zhejiang Television's announcement on Weibo this morningLiu Li, the assistant director who allegedly bullied Coco on Sing! China Photos: sinchew