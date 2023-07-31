Singaporean musician Eric Ng's 10-year-old daughter joins Battle Of The Buskers; calls Wakin Chau her 'uncle'

During her performance, Lyla sang Taiwanese singer Wakin Chau's 1997 hit song 'Friends'. Wakin also just happens to be Eric's pal.

"I really like Uncle Wakin Chau, I didn't grow up listening to his songs. I already started listening to them the moment I was born," she said.

Lyla's entire family were also there to support her.

When hosts Jeff Goh and Karyn Wong asked Eric to comment on his daughter's performance, he laughed: "Her grandfather, grandmother, aunt are all here as well. I can't say she didn't do well, my father would scold me!"

Eric was then asked to rate Lyla's performance out of 10.



"How much do you rate yourself," he immediately arrowed the question back to his daughter.

Though Lyla was too shy to respond, the very supportive crowded answered on her behalf: "10 points!"

"Haha, okay I'll give you eight points lah," chuckled Eric.

He went on to share that this experience is "very meaningful" for Lyla, who wanted to join the competition to improve her Mandarin.

"She really worked very hard. It's our fault too, because we don't usually speak to her in Mandarin at home. But now all thanks to this competition, I've been helping her practise every day," he said.

We have to say that Lyla's splendid performance was proof that the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree.

Not only did she showcase her amazing guitar skills, the young girl can also play the piano, drums and other instruments. Hopefully, we will get to see all that if she makes it to Top 10?

She also has impeccable stage presence.

When singing the oldie 'Jin Tian Bu Hui Jia' by Taiwanese singer Yao Surong, Lyla even engaged the audience. "When I sing "Jin Tian", you guys sing: "Bu Hui Jia"!

Seriously, how many 10-year-olds can do that?



Guess this is what happens when you have a famous musician for a dad, huh?

Though Eric didn't say it, we could all tell that he was so proud of his little girl

To learn how to vote on Battle of the Buskers, click here.

Battle Of The Buskers will be streamed live on meWatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel every Sunday between Jul 23 and Aug 13 and subsequently, every Saturday between Sep 23 and Oct 14. The Grand Final is on Nov 5.

Photos: meWATCH