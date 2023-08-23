Singaporean TVB actress Eileen Yeow's son just started Sec 1 at the Singapore International School in HK

Another day, another celebrity sending their kids off to a super expensive school.

Yesterday (Aug 21), TVB actress Eileen Yeow, who is Singaporean, took to Instagram to commemorate the first day of secondary school for her 12-year-old son Evan.

Sharing a pic of Evan in his new school uniform, the 51-year-old actress wrote: "Good morning. All the best and have a great academic year ahead! First day of school!". She also added the hashtag 'secondary1'.

You can always count on netizens to zoom in on the school crest on Evan's uniform to find out what school he is enrolled in.

According to netizens, Evan is a student at the Singapore International School (Hong Kong).

The prestigious institution, which was established in 1991, follows Singapore's curriculum. It offers kindergarten, primary school, secondary school and even International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programmes.

School fees for the primary school program reportedly costs HK$$150K (S$26K) a year, while the secondary school program sets students back HK$193K (S$33K) annually.

Students also have to pay an additional HK$20K (S$3.5K) capital levy fee, which is non-refundable, every year.

The school is really popular amongst celebrities.

Stars who kids go to or are alums of the Singaporean International School include Moses Chan and Aimee Chan, Simon Yam, Francis Ng and Vicki Zhao.

See Eileen's post on Instagram below: