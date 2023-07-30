Singapore's capital is… Moscow? Street interview in China about our capital spawns hilarious answers

Local TikTok page SG Kaki Nang recently shared a clip of a street interview in China, where passers-by were asked this question: Which city is Singapore’s capital?

Just so we’re all on the same page, Singapore’s capital is Singapore.

While Singaporeans would be able to answer the question immediately (we hope), it appears the majority of Chinese people interviewed had no clue.

Cue some of the funniest answers we’ve heard.

The first guy in the interview said: “Their country is so small, do they even have cities?”

While he’s not wrong, he doesn’t get a point for answering the question with another question.

Then came the next two girls who went silent upon hearing the question, until one of them said: “I’ve never been to Singapore, how am I supposed to answer this question?” Fair enough.

The third guy, bless him for trying, said that our capital is “Moscow”. He immediately corrected himself though, stating that he’s “never heard” of the answer before.

The passers-by that followed admitted they didn’t know the answer, with one of them even declaring: “I don’t know, I only love my Motherland!”

A young man came close to the correct answer, and by close we mean in distance.

"Kuala Lumpur," he said. Upon learning that KL is the capital of Malaysia and not Singapore, he too, was quick to throw in the towel.

“I don’t know, but it’s definitely not Washington,” said another girl.

Here, SG Kaki Nang cleverly inserted a clip of a man sarcastically saying: “That makes sense”.

A total of three passers-by were able to answer the question correctly in the clip, so brownie points to them for naming our capital when many others couldn’t.

Watch the TikTok below.