Skywriting and bus stop ads: Coco Lee’s fans say their final goodbyes to the star on her funeral

Fans of the late Coco Lee from all over the world have found different ways to pay tribute to and share the fond memories of the star who died on July 5 at the age of 48.

Hundreds of fans turned up for her funeral today (July 31) to pay their last respects at the Hong Kong Funeral Home.



The steps leading to the parlour were lined with bouquets of white and purple flowers, which were the singer's favourite colour for blooms. The venue was also filled with wreaths from Coco's celeb pals.

Coco's close pal A-mei sent a wreath with a simple but moving message

“Coco, you are forever,” read the note from A-Mei.

The Taiwanese singer sang a verse from Coco’s first hit song ‘I Am Still Your Lover’ at her recent concert in Singapore in remembrance of her pal. A-Mei held back tears during the performance as she said: “We all have to be well, okay?”

After wrapping up her gig in Sydney last night (July 30), A-Mei and her team also witnessed a touching gesture from Coco’s Australian fans.



They had hired a plane to write ‘Coco Lee’ in the sky above the Sydney Opera House, the sight as beautiful as the late singer.

A heartwarming tributeThe singer's funeral venue was filled with flower stands from her celeb pals

According to reports, a group of Coco’s fans had flown in for her funeral from Hunan.

They had with them a banner, which they hung across the road from the funeral home. The banner read: “When I look up at the sky, I see that your love has faded into the stars. I believe you’ve already gone somewhere far, and in your smile I finally see peace.”

Her fans prepared this banner in memory of her

Another fan travelled from Taiwan to pay her last respects to her idol.



Speaking to TVBS News, she revealed that she has been a fan of the singer since primary school.

“The most touching thing she has done for fans was to sign her autograph for every single person. She was very thoughtful,” said the fan.

However, she regrets not having seen Coco at her last concert in Taiwan in 2019. She was unable to get tickets then, but thought there would be another opportunity for her to attend Coco’s concert in the future.

She immediately booked her plane tickets to Hong Kong upon hearing the news of Coco’s death, and brought along cards, flowers, and paper cranes from other Taiwanese fans.

Coco's Hong Kong fans also bought 24 bus stop ads, which displayed photos of the singer, across the city to say goodbye to their idol.

Coco's Taiwanese fan, Faly, travelled to Hong Kong to attend her funeralFans in Hong Kong bought bus ads to pay tribute to CocoThe media scrum outside the funeral home Photos: HK01, 8world