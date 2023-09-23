Son of ex Mediacorp actress Tracy Lee shows off his live stream selling skills in adorable video filmed by mum

In an interview with 8days.sg two years ago, former Mediacorp actress Tracy Lee spoke about how her son Ben Junior is now her priority as well as her goal to be a hands-on mum.

Tracy's husband, businessman Ben Goi and son of Singapore's Popiah King, sadly died from a stroke in Kuala Lumpur in 2019.



True to her plan of being a super mum, Tracy has been hustling hard in recent years. She owns a maid agency, and is also a consultant for an online marketplace.

It looks like being a good salesperson is a trait she has passed down to her son, who clearly has been taking notes when watching live streaming videos.

Earlier this week, Tracy shared a video of Ben Junior, now five, pretending like he's live stream selling Omega-3 supplements.

Like a pro, he went on to describe the benefits of the supplement, adding that “kids can only take one Omega [capsule], adults can take two”.



“So I can take one, and mama can take two,” he said.

He also held up a capsule to the camera before popping it into his mouth.

According to Ben Junior, the pill is “good for your heart, and is something like Vitamin C”.

Many were impressed by how adorable and smart Ben Junior is, and we have to say we felt an urge to buy Omega-3 supplements too.