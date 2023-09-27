Son of Julian Cheung apologises for 2019 video that saw him rapping anti-Chinese lyrics & making offensive gesture

It is never easy to grow up in the spotlight and it seems the Cheung family can’t seem to catch a break in the headlines recently.

While dad Julian Cheung deals with the financial fraud scandal involving crypto platform JPEX, for which he filmed a promotional video, Morton, his 16-year-old son with wife Anita Yuen, is also facing backlash online.

In a video taken from 2019, the then 12-year-old can be seen dancing and mouthing the words of an English rap song while doing the discriminatory “slant-eyed” gesture.

The rap song included these lyrics: “I asked them if they could see / They should know that I gave them glasses / And they became math pro / They are from Guangzhou / They saw me eating dog meat / And they said he wanted it too..”

Not good…

However, Morton quickly came out on social media to issue an apology written in Chinese, averring that this is just one of the many mistakes he made while growing up.

He added that he will accept responsibility for all his actions and went on to ask for everyone’s guidance on how to be a better person.

This is not the first time the teen has courted controversy for his online antics.

Back in 2021, Morton drew the anger of Chinese netizens when he replied that he was “In Hong Kong but not in China”.

His mother Anita quickly came out on Weibo to apologise on his behalf, saying the family loves both China and Hong Kong and supports the one China policy.

Photos: Julian Cheung/Instagram, Anita Yuen/Instagram, HK01