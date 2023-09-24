Star of Chinese web drama criticised for undergoing excessive plastic surgery; looks likened to horror movie

Even before new Chinese romance web drama Ye Kong Xia De Lian Ren, loosely translated as Lovers Under the Night Sky, is released, it has been making the news for the wrong reasons.

Not only did filming wrap after just five days, netizens also had a lot to say about the drama's casting after a clip of its commencement ceremony recently made the rounds online.

Lead actress Jin Mei Na was criticised for her looks

According to Chinese media, netizens were less than impressed with lead actress Jin Mei Na's looks, calling her an "eyesore" and also criticised her for having excessive work done to her face.

“The female lead has four eyebrows”, “Her eyes are crying but her mouth is smiling”, “These are not ‘Lovers Under The Night Sky’, more like ‘Ghosts Under The Night Sky’” and "Is this a horror flick?" were just some of the mean comments directed at her.

Mei Na with the second female lead and director

It didn't help that a comment by producers praising Mei Na and the second female lead for their "goddess-like looks" had also gone viral.

"Is the standard for becoming an actress so low now?" asked one netizen.

On the bright side, some said that at least Mei Na's "figure is good” and "perhaps her acting is good too".

Mei Na looks unrecognisable on her socials

Mei Na looks very different on her socials though.

According to the media, she is also a fashion influencer and often shares sultry snaps of herself on Weibo.

In the pics, she looks a little like 'Snake Spirit Boy' due to the excessive use of beauty filters which sharpen her face and enlarge her eyes excessively.

Photos: Jin Mei Na/Weibo, Douyin