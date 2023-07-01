Stars who married their managers or assistants

Earlier this week, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, 36, dropped a surprise announcement on social media, revealing that he is engaged to his manager Summer Lin, 50, whom he secretly dated for 16 years.

Jam proposed to Summer on Jun 26 in an intimate party attended by some of their celeb pals including Jay Chou, Show Luo and Yvonne Lim.

Here are some other male stars who have gotten hitched to their managers or assistants.

Leo Ku

Like Jam, Hong Kong singer Leo Ku, 50, and his personal assistant Lorraine Chan, 54, dated mostly in secret for 20 years.

They did not acknowledge their romance for fear of hurting Leo's career and would keep their distance at public events.

Leo described Lorraine as a "close assistant", though he thanked her publicly when he won a major popularity award in 2009.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in 2014 and welcomed their son Kuson in 2020.

Leon Lai

Okay, so Leon Lai, 56, has never confirmed that he married his assistant-turned-baby mama Wing Chan, but he seemed to hint at it during his Hong Kong concert in 2021.

According to Hong Kong media, Wing, who is 19 years younger than the Heavenly King, joined Leon’s record label AMusic as actor Aarif Rahman’s assistant.

She became Leon’s assistant after Aarif left the company and now manages his agency.

News of their relationship began swirling in 2018 after Wing was spotted entering and leaving Leon's home on the regular. They welcomed their daughter in 2018.

Leon was previously married to Hong Kong model Gaile Lok. They split in 2012 after four years, while Wing reportedly split from her husband in 2013.

Chang Chen

After four years of dating, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen married his former assistant Ann Zhuang in a glitzy wedding in Taipei in 2013. The couple, both 46, welcomed their daughter Yuan Yuan in 2015.

Little is known about Ann, except that she worked as a Japanese translator and that the couple met at Wong Kar Wai's company Jet Tone Films, which manages Chang Chen.

Chang Chen used to be very private about his personal life, but he's opened up since tying the knot and would occasionally share snippets of his family life on his socials.

Wu Bai

It’s hard to believe that Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai, 55, and his wife and long-time manager Chen Wen Pey, 60, have been married for 20 years.

The couple dated for 12 years before getting hitched in a private ceremony in Fukuoka in 2003.

Wu Bai credits much of his success to Wen Pey, who has been his manager since his debut in 1992.

A romantic at heart, many of his love ballads were reportedly written for her.

Hu Ge

In January this year, Chinese actor Hu Ge, 40, shocked fans when he announced on Weibo that he is not only married, but also a father of a baby girl.

He shared that he did not reveal the news earlier as his wife is not a public figure.

Though Hu Ge did not reveal her identity, sleuthy fans discovered that the actor had married his manager, 29-year-old Huang Xining, in Shanghai in September 2022.

According to fans, she joined his team in 2016 first as a make-up artist, then assistant and is now his manager.

Kenny Bee

Cantopop singer Kenny Bee, 70, and his 58-year-old wife Fan Jiang’s love story is one for the ages.

In 2002, Kenny was forced to file for bankruptcy after amassing HK$250 million (S$43.2mil) in debt when the property market crashed during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Fan Jiang, who was then his assistant and girlfriend, not only helped him financially, but also to mother his two kids from his previous marriage to socialite-turned-actress Teresa Cheung.

They tied the knot in Bali in 2014 after 17 years together as Kenny "wanted to give her an official status as his wife".

They have two daughters Chung Yee, 19, and Chung Kwok, 13, while Kenny has a son Nicholas, 33, and a daughter Chloe, 28, from his first marriage.

