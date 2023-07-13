Logo
'Stop using both of us for news': Nicholas Tse finally responds to rumours that he and Faye Wong have broken up again
He has had enough of fake news.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
It’s no secret that Nicholas Tse, 42, and Faye Wong, 53, have one of the most tumultuous relationships in showbiz.

They first dated back in 2000, but broke up two years later. They reconciled in 2014, following Nicholas’ divorce from Cecilia Cheung in 2012, and Faye’s split from Li Yapeng in 2013.

Though the couple has remained low-key about their relationship, it hasn’t stopped them from being swept up in numerous break-up rumours over the years. 

Despite that, Nic and Faye have never paid much attention to the speculation that surrounded their relationship.

However, it seems like Nic has had enough.

Yesterday, rumours of another break-up between Nic and Faye began trending on Weibo. The split was described as “peaceful”, and that there “weren’t any arguments”.

Media outlets swiftly went to town with the news. While many netizens don't seem to believe in the rumours — a case of boy crying wolf too many times? — it seems one person has finally had it with all that break up talk. 

Nic finally responded to the rumour, posting this short but direct statement:

“Stop using the both of us for news every now and then? Get lost.”

Moral of the story? Don’t believe everything you read online.

He's given his stance on the breakup rumours, loud and clear Photos: Xuan.my

