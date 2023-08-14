Stuff to watch this week (Aug 14-20, 2023): MasterChef Singapore, Killing Vote, Mask Girl and more
Who in the Top 11 will next be eliminated in MasterChef Singapore?
National Day Rally 2023
Photo: TPG News/Click Photos
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally Speech at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 5,Sun, 6.45pm (Malay), 7pm(Mandarin), and 8pm (English); it will also be livestreamed on CNA and CNA's YouTube channel, 8world.com, as well as on PMO's YouTube channel and the Facebook pages of Mr Lee and REACH
MasterChef Singapore, Singapore 4
Who’s next on the chopping board as the Top 11 contestants test their mantle by cooking for social enterprise Dignity Kitchen? Catch the previous episode here:
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 5, Sun, 9.30pm; all episodes available on-demand, on the same night via meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel
The Killing Vote
Photo: Prime Video
This 12-part webtoon-inspired thriller stars Lim Ji-Yeon (The Glory) and Park Hae-Jin (Kkondae Intern) as cops chasing a John ‘Saw’ Kramer-esque vigilante runs an online poll to decide which criminals to executive via livestreaming. Didn’t Mediacorp make a similar show some years back called Zero Calling, starring Pierre Png? But The Killing Vote has more teeth, more blood. Yummy.
Watch it on: Prime Video, new episode every Thur
Mask Girl
Photos: Jun Hea-Sun/Netflix
Another crime thriller adapted from a webtoon. This 12-part serial follows Kim Mo-Mi (played by Go Hyun-Jung and Nana), an ordinary office worker by day and a mask-wearing live-streamer by night. Their dual identities clash when she is embroiled in an unforeseen incident.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
The Monkey King
Photos: Netflix
Stephen Chow serves an executive producer on this anime re-telling of the legendary Sun Wukong (voiced by Jimmy O Yang….Jian Yang!) who takes a teenage girl (Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu) under his wing. The vocal cast also includes BD Wong and Bowen Yang.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
MarkKim + Chef
Photo: Warner Bros Discovery
Thai TV stars Mark Prin Suparat and Kimberley Ann Woltemas anchor this series where they learn to cook Thai cuisines with help from the country’s top celeb chefs.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Fri
What am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel
Photo: Warner Bros Discovery
After Netflix’s Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, it’s now the New Girl star’s turn to debunk food myths in this six-episode show. Be prepared to throw up. Maybe.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Fri
