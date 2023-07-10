Stuff to watch this week (July 10-16, 2023): Last Madame: Sisters of the Night, Too Hot to Handle, Bird Box: Barcelona and more

Last Madame: Sisters of the Night

The highly-anticipated prequel to the 2019 serial looks at the early friendship of Fung Lang and Ah Yoke and how they become sex-peddling business partners, with Fang Rong and Ginni Chang as the younger versions of the characters previously portrayed by Joanne Peh and Lina Ng, respectively. The M18-rated 1920s-set drama also stars Zhang Zetong, Min Ji-Oh, Yusuke Fukuchi, Lim Kay Tong, Terence Cao and Gavin Yap.

Watch it on: meWATCH, Thur

The Sky is Still Blue

Ferlyn G stars as a tech mogul’s daughter who enlists her pals to set up a support group for failed businesses. The 20-part drama also stars James Seah, Desmond Ng, Darren Lim, Wang Yuqing, Bonnie Loo, Yao Wenlong, Chen Liping and Marcus Chin. Watch the first episode here: