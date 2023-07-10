Stuff to watch this week (July 10-16, 2023): Last Madame: Sisters of the Night, Too Hot to Handle, Bird Box: Barcelona and more
Get ready for another round of sex, spies and deception in the Last Madame prequel, Sisters of the Night.
Last Madame: Sisters of the Night
The highly-anticipated prequel to the 2019 serial looks at the early friendship of Fung Lang and Ah Yoke and how they become sex-peddling business partners, with Fang Rong and Ginni Chang as the younger versions of the characters previously portrayed by Joanne Peh and Lina Ng, respectively. The M18-rated 1920s-set drama also stars Zhang Zetong, Min Ji-Oh, Yusuke Fukuchi, Lim Kay Tong, Terence Cao and Gavin Yap.
Watch it on: meWATCH, Thur
The Sky is Still Blue
Ferlyn G stars as a tech mogul’s daughter who enlists her pals to set up a support group for failed businesses. The 20-part drama also stars James Seah, Desmond Ng, Darren Lim, Wang Yuqing, Bonnie Loo, Yao Wenlong, Chen Liping and Marcus Chin. Watch the first episode here:
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 8, Mon-Fri, 8pm
The Afterparty, Season 2
The fun whodunit comedy returns! This time Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) have to solve a murder case at a wedding Aniq and Zoe (Zoe Chao) are attending. The suspects include John Cho, Ken Jeong, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Walter Hauser. Each character’s account is told in a different style and genre. Expect an Ocean’s Eleven heist flick, a B&W crime noir, a Jane Austen period piece, a screen-life drama, a ’90s erotic thriller, and a Wes Anderson eye candy.
Watch it on: Apple TV+, Wed
Full Circle
The prolific Steven Soderbergh directs this star-studded six-part limited series about an investigator (Zazie Beetz) probing a failed abduction that’s connected to multiple characters (including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid) in New York City.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Thur
Photo: HBO Go
Smartless on the Road
Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes take their podcast for a country-wide tour: Washington, Boston, New York, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In each venue, they’ll be joined by special guests (including Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, and Matt Damon).
Watch it on: HBO Go, Thur
Photo: HBO Go
Bird Box: Barcelona
An expansion of Sandra Bullock’s 2018 doomsday thriller — where survivors face a supernatural menace that drives them to suicide if they look at it — this time in Spain. Same disaster, different characters, different language. (Can Netflix bankroll a Singapore spin-off?) Remember the Bird Box challenge, the original spawned? For heaven’s sake, please don’t try it.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
Photo: Andrea Resmini/Netflix
Too Hot to Handle, Season 5
It’s Season 5 and people are still getting tricked into appearing in this abstinence-themed dating show — that’s still hope for mankind. Can the new batch of horn dogs control themselves and walk away with the yet-to-be-revealed prize money? Whatever they do, remember: chastity monitor Lana is watching.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
Photo: Netflix
