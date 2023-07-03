Stuff to watch this week (July 3-9, 2023): Curious City returns, a Wham! documentary, The Idol finale and more
Are you ready to discover more little-known secrets about Singapore? Watch Curious City Season 2!
Curious City, Season 2
The docu-series about the little-known facts around Singapore returns with Herman Keh, Ben Yeo (bro, who’s looking after the eateries?), and Night Owl Cinematics’ Isabelle Quek as hosts. In the season premiere the trio learn to run an online store and how authorities respond to an overturned vehicle in an expressway tunnel.
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 8, Mon, 8pm
Shadow Detective, Season 2
It sucks being Detective Kim Taek-Rok (Lee Sung-Min). He's again cajoled by an unknown tormentor into solving another case from his past. Just lovely. Kyung Soo-Jin and Lee Hak-Joo are back as his colleagues, while Kim Shin-Rok and Jung Jin-Young are new additions to the gritty policier.
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
Photo: Disney+
The Idol
Season finale! Will pop diva Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) escape pimp-turned-Svengali Tedros’ (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye) control? All I care about is how creators The Weeknd and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) convinced HBO to greenlight this Showgirls-meets-Fifty Shades of Grey sleaze fest in the first place. That, and if Blackpink’s Jennie gets her own spin-off.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Mon
Photo: TPG News/Click Photos
Wham!
Using archival interviews and footage, this documentary — by Chris Smith, the director of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened — examines the friendship of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley before and after their meteoric rise as pop duo Wham!
Watch it on: Netflix, Wed
Photos: Netflix
Evil Dead Rise
Sam Raimi’s 1981 classic gets rebooted again — following 2013’s Evil Dead — but this time the Necronomicon unleashes Hell in a decrepit apartment building. If you missed this in the cinema, here’s your chance to be terrified in the comforts of your own home. Expect a gory good time.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Fri
Photo: TPG News/Click Photos
The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 2
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as hot-shot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller, still running his film from the back seat of his 963 Lincoln Continental Convertible. Season 2, an adaptation of the fourth book in author Michael Connelly’s series, The Fifth Witness, sees Haller defending a longtime friend (Once Upon a Time’s Lana Parilla) accused of murder. Returning cast members include Neve Campbell, Becki Newton and Angus Sampson. The second half of the 10-ep run will drop on Aug 6.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
