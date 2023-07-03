Stuff to watch this week (July 3-9, 2023): Curious City returns, a Wham! documentary, The Idol finale and more

Curious City, Season 2

The docu-series about the little-known facts around Singapore returns with Herman Keh, Ben Yeo (bro, who’s looking after the eateries?), and Night Owl Cinematics’ Isabelle Quek as hosts. In the season premiere the trio learn to run an online store and how authorities respond to an overturned vehicle in an expressway tunnel.

Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 8, Mon, 8pm

Shadow Detective, Season 2

It sucks being Detective Kim Taek-Rok (Lee Sung-Min). He's again cajoled by an unknown tormentor into solving another case from his past. Just lovely. Kyung Soo-Jin and Lee Hak-Joo are back as his colleagues, while Kim Shin-Rok and Jung Jin-Young are new additions to the gritty policier.